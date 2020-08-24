A month after releasing an altered schedule for the 2019-20 school year to accommodate the state's newest sports-related coronavirus health guidelines, the Illinois High School Association has now released its plans for the fall season's state postseason series.
After Monday's board of directors meeting, the IHSA announced that the week of Oct. 19-25 will allow for a week of postseason play with geographic tournaments, with the idea that most events will be held Saturday, Oct. 24. The original IHSA fall schedule had the fall sports season ending Oct. 17. Fall sports include boys and girls golf and cross country, and girls tennis and swimming and diving.
More details, such as how geographic areas will be mapped out, exact dates and guidelines will be announced in the future, according to a press release issued by the IHSA Monday evening. The release also stated that all state series events, like the regular season, will meet all Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
“The health and safety of the student-athletes, their coaches, and their school communities has been our priority from the start of the pandemic,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in the press release. “Throughout the spring and summer, we looked for ways to reengage student athletes with their peers and coaches, and our membership has shared countless positive experiences from that initial ‘return to play’ period.
"We have found similar value in being able to conduct fall sports, and believe the participants deserve a culminating experience if we can offer it safely.”
Additionally, the IHSA announced that there will be a $100 entry fee for any school entering a team or individual into the fall state sport series. There traditionally isn't a fee to enter state series tournaments, but that had to be adjusted due to issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. It is the first time fees will be charged since the 2004-05 school year.
“The IHSA office is charged with the responsibility of being a good steward of the Association’s finances,” Anderson said. “The past few months have seen a significant reduction in the IHSA’s income, given the cancellation of the IHSA Boys Basketball State Finals and the entire spring season. Financial challenges remain on the horizon in 2020-21 due to the limited number of sports currently classified as ‘low risk’ by the state, making the chances of conducting full state series tournaments unlikely at this time.
"An overwhelming number of school administrators supported the fees in recent surveys,” Anderson continued. “Not charging entry fees has been a point of pride for the IHSA. We are humbled by the support of our member schools during this difficult time, and appreciative of their support.”
As for sports and other IHSA-sponsored activities throughout the rest of the school year, the IHSA said it will continue to gauge changes and progression with coronavirus data and adjustments from the IDPH.
