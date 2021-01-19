For about half the area's schools, the latest Illinois High School Association’s announcement regarding high school sports and its possible return is finally something positive.
On Tuesday the IHSA announced that along with the help of its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, they have decided to approve a plan that will allow some winter sports to make a return this season.
“We were preparing a little bit because we thought we were going in Tier 2 so it was a nice surprise when we went into Tier 1,” Watseka athletic director Barry Bauer said. “So right now we're going to start some open gyms and stuff. I don’t know when we're going to start practices.”
After the Illinois Department of Public Health updated its COVID-19 mitigations as part of the Restore Illinois Plan, 12 area schools that fall in Regions 2 and 6 are now cleared to resume practices for medium-to-high-risk sports. In addition, if any area schools in those regions (Regions 2 and 6) offer low-risk winter sports, those seasons can begin immediately in similar fashion as the fall season.
Low-risk winter sports for the IHSA are boys and girls bowling, boys swim and drive, competitive cheer and dance, girls gymnastics and girls badminton. The only two sports any of the 12 local schools, which span across Grundy, Livingston and Iroquois Counties, are cheer and dance, which finally got the official green light to resume activities on Tuesday by the IHSA, although a virtual approach to competitions will be an adjustment.
“It’s obviously different because so much of competitive dance is performing to a crowd so doing everything virtually this season is a big change…,” Gardner-South Wilmington competitive dance coach Nicole Leigh said. “But I think at this point the girls are just excited to be able to do anything and so we are taking what we are able to do with all the limitations and trying to make the most of it.”
The schools who fall in Tier One areas are Coal City and Gardner-South Wilmington(Grundy County, Region 2), Dwight and Tri-Point (Livingston County, Region 2) and Central, Cissna Park, Donovan, Iroquois West, Milford, St. Anne and Watseka (Iroquois County, Region 6).
Before any of those schools listed can begin holding games and contests for its low-risk sports they must complete seven practice days after their first initial practices.
“With all the disappointment going around, the IHSA news just gave us hope and it was just really exciting to have any news at this point,” Mary Hilt, a four-year dancer at Dwight said. “No matter what happens, if we get shut down or anything, I think that anything we get is good at this point. We are really grateful for everything.”
In addition to low-risk winter sports starting, the IHSA announced is that fall, spring and summer sports can begin conducting unlimited IHSA contact days beginning on January 25 for schools in Tier 2 or better. This means that coaches will soon be able to meet physically with their players and hold practices. The type of practice they will be able to hold, however, will depend on the sport's risk level and what COVID-19 region each school is in.
Low-risk sports that will soon begin offseason contact days are baseball, bass fishing, cross country, golf, boys gymnastics, girls swim and dive, tennis and track and field, which can not only hold games and competitions, but at the state level at Tier 1. At Tier 2, those games and competitions will be limited to schools in similar conferences and regions.
Medium-risk sports that can also return to action with on Jan. 25 are soccer, volleyball, water polo and wheelchair basketball. Those seasons would currently also be able to hold games and competitions in the same conference and region at Tier 1 and a limit of team practices at Tier 2.
The 12 area schools under Regions 2 and 6 can also begin non-contact practice and training for its high-risk sports — basketball, football, lacrosse and wrestling — next week, although games are not yet allowed.
The basketball season was set to begin in November and end Feb. 13. The IHSA is still hoping to offer some sort of a season, but people like Bauer, who also coaches girls basketball and softball at Watseka, are seeing the writing on the wall as days go by.
“I think we are running out of time here with basketball,” Bauer said. “I think it needs to be decided here within the next few weeks about what we are going to do … football is kind of in the same boat and so those things need to be addressed very quickly.”
Schools in Phase 4, Tier 1 and Tier 2 can also begin conducting weight training immediately as well, as long as student-athletes wear masks and are socially distancing. However, there are some contradicting numbers from the IDPH regarding gathering limitation for sports and weight training ranging from 10-to-25-to-50 people. The IDPH is said to announce an update on that information sometime Wednesday.
As for the next IHSA update, they will meet against on Jan. 27 to discuss the plan on a formalized schedule for the remainder of the academic year.
