In an ever-changing fall sports landscape in Illinois, another major alteration to the prep schedule was made Wednesday, when the Illinois High School Association board of directors voted to add a sectional postseason round for cross country and golf.
“Despite the challenges of this school year, our board has remained committed to providing the most rewarding postseason experiences possible,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said. “Given the relative success we have had safely conducting cross country and golf this fall, the board asked our staff during the September board meeting (September 14) to explore the possibility of expanding beyond regionals to conduct sectionals as well.”
The two sports were set to end after the weekend of Oct. 15 and 16, a weekend that was set aside for regional competition. Due to COVID-19, no rounds further than regionals were planned so schools could continue to abide by the IHSA's 2020-21 guidelines that permitted schools to compete against other conference members or other schools within their covid zone.
Golf sectionals will now be held the week of Oct. 12-17, while cross country will hold sectionals Oct. 29-31. The top two teams and four individuals will advance from regionals to sectionals in golf, while cross country will see the top five teams and five individuals not on those qualifying teams advance to sectionals.
No changes were made to the postseason schedules for girls tennis or girls swimming and diving, each of which begin the postseason with sectionals. The current plan is for tennis sectionals to run Oct. 16 and 17 and girls swimming and diving sectionals to take place Oct. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!