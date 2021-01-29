Following the calendar released by the Illinois High School Association Wednesday, the Illinois Elementary School released its own Friday, with four sports to be played over the next several months.
Boys basketball and girls volleyball will both begin immediately. Like the IHSA, the IESA will require seven days of practice before games. And also like he IHSA, basketball games can only be played in Restore Illinois COVID-19 Regions in Phase 4. Volleyball matches can be held at all levels.
There will be a regional and sectional series for volleyball and none for boys basketball.
Boys basketball ends March 12 and volleyball ends March 19, with girls basketball set to begin March 8 and end May 9 with no state series.
Boys and girls track and field will begin March 1 and end June 12 with the state status to be determined. Wrestling will start April 5 and end without a state series May 30. Competitive cheer and dance will have some sort of virtual competition to be determined.
“The decisions made by the board today were not easy and will not please everyone,” IESA executive director Steve Endsley said. “However, I hope we keep focused on the fact that students are participating in activities.
“That is what we have wanted since the start of this school year.”
