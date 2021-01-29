Weather Alert

...Heavy Wet Snow and Wind Likely Saturday PM into Early Sunday... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SATURDAY TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 PM Saturday to 6 PM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to very low visibilities and snow packed roads. Power outages are also possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Indiana, the latest road conditions for Indiana are available by calling 1-800-261-7623. &&