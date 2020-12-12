Like many organizations and companies across the state, the Illinois Elementary School Association is suffering from a huge financial loss in revenue due to the lasting effects of COVID-19.
And the reason being is that the IESA is not a state agency so they do not receive any funds from the state of Illinois. Instead they make their revenue from attendance at state series events, something that hasn’t happened since COVID-19 took over.
Since the beginning of 2020 the IESA has lad limited opportunities to host events and activities at the grade school level as most of them had to be canceled due to the coronavirus. In fact, no championships were held for volleyball, wrestling, and track and field in the spring of 2020 which resulted in a loss of $440,000.
On top of that, the IESA lost out on a chance to host a golf, baseball, softball, cross country and girls basketball championships this past fall with no signs of hosting any championships in any sports for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
As a result of probably not being able to host any tournaments for the rest of the school year the IESA would be forced to take nearly a $1.5 million hit to the association’s budget.
“It’s been difficult for two reasons,” IESA executive director Steve Endsley said. “Number one, we haven’t been able to do what we do which is to conduct our tournaments for schools and students across the state … and then as a result of not being able to conduct those postseason tournaments its had a devastating, crippling effect on our finances.
“We literally have no income from tournaments and as a result of that we are going to eventually run out of money.”
Although the IESA was able to put together some sort of regular season and a small modified state series for fall sports including golf, baseball, softball and cross country this past fall it remains to be seen if they will be able to have some sort of regular season and state series for other activities starting the new year in January.
This predicament has currently forced the IESA to exhausted all of its reserve funds to keep afloat.
“We have to look at ourselves as almost a for-profit business at this time meaning that if our expenses are more than our income then that’s not sustainable and that’s where we are right now,” Endsley said. “And so all we are doing is spending our reserves and those reserves will eventually run out.”
Knowing that their reserve funds are almost set to run out the IESA has recently started a GoFundMe campaign in an effort to raise $500,000 to keeps it doors open.
“In essence we’re asking people from across the state who have been impacted somehow someway by either their participation in IESA or they had children who participated in IESA, coached/officiated IESA contest, or their simply fans of going to IESA sports we are asking for their support to stay afloat,” Endsley said. “Whether it’s $10 or $1,000, everything helps.”
One of those people who has been impacted by the IESA is Bradley Central Middle School athletic director Reid Savoie, who won a state title in baseball in 1998 for the Knights.
And he knows as well as anyone how important the IESA is for middle school athletics.
“The IESA has been around for 90 years and so it’s the only governing body for junior highs [in the state],” Savoie said. “…It plays a big part in our day to-day business here in the athletic office.”
“It’s of governing body and gives us direction and parameters so it plays a big part for us,” he added. “And not just us but almost every school in our county is part of the IESA so we all have come to know the way of how they govern things.”
Bishop McNamara’s junior high athletic director Alan Rood knows just how important the IESA organization is to not only his middle school, but for middle schools across the state.
“I know it’s important for us to have a set organization like the IESA that makes the postseason for theses kids and all the things that go along with setting that stuff up,” Rood said. “And obviously they need money to run and support our kids and community.”
Endsley further noted that even if the IESA can begin hosting events again, they still would need the opportunity to let fans attend games in order to makeup for the expensive of hosting.
“Even if we are able to have games [they will be] under guidelines that still doesn’t allow us to make money to help offset our expenses because there are no fans in attendance,” Endsley said. “So what we really need is not to just be able to hold activities, but hold activities with fans in attendance.”
No matter what the final result is for the IESA there have been already lasting effects on junior high student-athletes that have already missed out on so much in the past year.
“At the end of the day I can see that our student-athletes are really disappointed and they miss competing,” Savoie said. “I feel for them I can’t imagine being that age and not being able to play with your classmates and everything like that.
“It’s a major let down and I know that athletics for us is not just about being physically healthy, but also about that camaraderie and helping with that social and emotional health. I can see that’s missing for our student-athletes right now.”
The GoFundMe page can be found through the IESA.org website or directly at https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/the-campaign-to-save-iesa.
