On the heels of the much-awaited decision on the winter sports season from the Illinois High School Association, the Illinois Department of Public Health updated its own guidelines for several winter prep sports, potentially dealing a serious blow to the hopes of a full basketball season while pointing positive arrows for other sports.
The most notable change in Tuesday's announcement from the IDPH's original Return To Play Guidelines over the summer was with basketball, which was increased from a medium risk sport to a higher risk sport. The original participation levels released in July are still active. Higher risk sports are allowed to participate at level one, restricting them to non-contact practice and training.
Basketball joined boxing, hockey, football, lacrosse, martial arts, rugby, ultimate frisbee and wrestling in the higher risk category. Out of those sports, wrestling is the only other IHSA sport that features area schools. The IDPH restrictions are for all youth and recreational programs, not just school sports, but does not cover college or professional sports.
Gov. Pritzker said Tuesday that the winter sports season as a whole wouldn't be canceled, but necessary adjustments were being made as case numbers continue to surge once again.
“As with sports in the fall, nothing is ‘cancelled,’ just put on hold until we’re through the thick of this pandemic,” Pritzker said in a news release. “We adapt as we learn. That has been our mantra throughout this pandemic, and as is true in every other facet of life, we know this virus is of most concern when people are indoors with high contact, especially in vigorous situations that bring about heavy breathing – like in wrestling, hockey and basketball.”
The announcement came a day before a special IHSA board of directors meeting that is scheduled for Wednesday, a meeting dedicated to deciding the fate of the winter sports season, which is set to open for practice on Nov. 16 and the first games set for Dec. 1.
Although the IDPH's announcement Tuesday has cast doubt on whether basketball and wrestling can be played, IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a news release Tuesday evening that the IHSA presented the IDPH with ways to allow a basketball season to take place.
“About 15 minutes prior to Governor Pritzker’s press conference today, we were alerted that the Illinois Department of Public Health has elevated the sport of basketball from a medium risk level to a high risk level. We remain considerate of the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in our state," Anderson said, "However, in our meeting with IDPH on Friday (October 23), we felt that we presented multiple options that would allow for basketball to be conducted safely by IHSA schools this winter, many of which are being utilized in neighboring states who plan to play high school basketball."
While basketball took a presumptive wrong turn in Tuesday's update, that wasn't the case for all winter sports. Cheerleading and dance saw a significant jump from the higher risk category to lower risk. They join IHSA winter sports boys swimming and diving, boys and girls bowling and girls gymnastics as lower risk sports. In addition to the higher risk allowances of no-contact practice and training, lower risk sports are also allowed to hold intra-team scrimmages and intra-conference, league and COVID region games and meets.
"Despite [the basketball] setback, there is some positive news, as IDPH accepted the IHSA’s mitigations related to other sports, including cheerleading and dance, allowing them to move from a medium risk level to a low risk level," Anderson said. "We will hold our special board of directors meeting on Oct. 28 as scheduled, where our board will provide direction on the other winter sports, as well as discuss the IHSA sports schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.”
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.
