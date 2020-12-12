While the COVID-19 pandemic has put a pause on all high school and youth sports at the moment, as well as some college levels, the machine that is NCAA Division I sports has powered on for the most part.
Jeff Cross is living in both of those worlds. As the athletic director and baseball coach for Grace Christian Academy, he and the Crusaders are awaiting updates on when winter sports will proceed. But in his other professional avenue as a Division I women’s basketball official, the how has continued to go on, albeit with some slight adjustments.
“My first couple games I was a very cognitive of social distancing, making sure I had my mask on, switching out game balls, things like that,” Cross said. “Just like any other job, if the policies change you either change with them or don’t do it.”
Cross serves as an official for half a dozen different conferences, the Big Ten chief among them. He’s tested for the coronavirus at least three times a week per NCAA protocol. That number increases on weeks he officiates in the Big Ten, as the conference also requires a test the day of games.
He said the testing requirements, as well as the ability to adapt with an ever-changing schedule, have required some getting used to.
“The biggest learning curve is the testing protocols necessary to referee,” Cross said. “And I try to be very good at not trying to plan so far ahead.
“It’s been pretty easy to do that, to take [a game] one day and be prepared for it to be canceled or moved at the notice of a phone call.”
Cross began serving at the Division I level as a baseball umpire 15 years ago before eventually moving to hoops. He first began officiating youth and high school basketball about a decade before that after advice from longtime local official Bill Spriggs.
He’s officiated a Summit League championship and took it national in 2019 when he was assigned a game between ninth-seeded Michigan State and eight-seed Central Michigan in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Notre Dame, a game the Spartans won 88-87.
“It was a lot of fun with a big crowd,” Cross said. “Besides doing conference championships, that’s the pinnacle.”
Chad Ozee is also a local official, the head of the River Valley Officials Association who works at the Division I level in baseball and basketball, as well as independent league baseball.
As a personal and professional friend of Cross, he said the reason Cross has reached the level he has as an official is because of how good he is at calling games and as a person.
“I’ve literally worked from coast-to-coast and north to south, and one of the things Jeff won’t tell you is that within women’s basketball, he’s one of the most singularly respected people in the industry,” Ozee said. “He spends more time investing in other officials more than almost anyone I know.”
For officials like Cross and Ozee, time on the road can pile up when driving hundreds of round-trip miles any given night to call a game. Officials have what they call windshield time, where they call other officials to discuss anything from a call they made in a game that night to what’s going on at home. And Ozee said Cross makes himself available for that for officials at the youth level just as much as the college level.
“He takes those calls during windshield time, not only from guys in the Big Ten or Big XII, but he would take that call from someone who just called a game at Bradley Central [Middle School] and has questions about a play or a call,” Ozee said. “He’s that willing to give back and his advocating for officiating is amazing.”
In addition to his officiating, Cross is in his second year as athletic director at Grace Christian, a school that joined the Illinois High School Association shortly after he took the reigns.
Grace Christian head of school Aaron Most said the college athletics exerience Cross brings to the school was a huge plus for the Crusaders when they looked at making the move.
“There’s an aspect that he knows intimately as far as what next level athletics is and looks like — the amount of work and effort you put into it, the organization and to a certain degree, the people you know,” Most said. “For Jeff to have a very good grasp on the best practices of what next level athletics is doing, looking at, where they’re headed and what they have, he comes back to our building and brings a lot of those ideas back within.”
As grateful as the Crusaders are for Cross, that’s reflected right back. While he said there are several duties he can tend to while on the road, such as scheduling and conference calls, the Grace Christian family is full of volunteers to fill the physical void when he’s out on officiating trips.
“Thankfully I have a couple of assistants that help during basketball season,” Cross said. “And I have a [head of school] that supports my officiating and believes my officiating makes me a fit for GCA as far as the athletic department goes.”
