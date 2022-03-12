Honorable mentions

Jack Jeck, Bishop McNamara; Zach Anderson, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Levi Greenlee, Bradley-Bourbonnais; AJ Mancilla, Bradley-Bourbonnais;

Kayden Cody, Central-Iroquois West; Hunter Hull, Central-Iroquois West; Auston Miller, Central-Iroquois West;

Giacomo Panozzo, Central-Iroquois West; Gerrit Osenga, Herscher; Michael Bannerman, Kankakee; Ian Kreske, Peotone;

Sam Begler, Reed-Custer; Gunnar Berg, Reed-Custer; Rex Pfeifer, Reed-Custer; Brendan Tribe, Reed-Custer; Priscilla Prescott, Wilmington

Recommended for you