Fresh off of his first All-Star break as a Major League Baseball player, one that perfectly coincided with his first professional trip to hometown Wrigley Field and allowed a little extra time with the friends and family who helped guide him to the show, Colin Holderman was preparing for the second half of the season as a rookie middle reliever for the World Series-contending New York Mets when he got the cold reminder that baseball is a business.

Hours ahead of the Mets’ matchup with the San Diego Padres, he learned he was being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates for first baseman Daniel Vogelbach.

“It was a shock. ... I got a little tug on my jersey; ‘Hey, come to the manager’s office,’” Holderman recalled of his last moments with the Mets. “I figured I was going to Triple-A because [Mets pitcher] Trevor May was coming back [from the injured list], and I had [minor league] options, so I figured that’s what it was; then, they told me I was going to Pittsburgh.”

