Colin Holderman’s road to Major League Baseball has been longer than most.
And the final stretch of that road came in the form of an Uber ride from eastern Pennsylvania to New York in a 2010 Toyota Camry.
Holderman, a 2014 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate, was called up to the New York Mets on Sunday, when the Mets officially selected his contract from Class AAA Syracuse just before their afternoon home game against the Seattle Mariners.
The Syracuse Mets were getting ready to head to PNC Field in Moosic, Pa., for their game against the Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders on Sunday morning when Holderman got a call from the organization’s director of player development, Kevin Howard, that changed his life forever.
“It was the last day of our series with [the RailRiders]; I woke up early for the day game and was getting breakfast when I got a call from [Howard], and he asked how soon I could get to an Uber,” Holderman said. “He said he wasn’t sure if I was being called up, but that he was about 98 percent sure, and on my Uber ride, I found out I was getting activated.”
The Mets made an official announcement that they had added Holderman to the 40-man roster and brought him up to the big league roster at 11:49 a.m. Sunday, less than an hour before the 12:40 p.m. first pitch from Queens, N.Y., and more than halfway into Holderman’s two-and-a-half hour ride in a white Camry with a conversational driver who took him to his ultimate destination.
With the rapidness of his final ascent to the big leagues, Holderman didn’t have much time to process what was happening Sunday, much less get his family in town from Bourbonnais, although they did arrive to New York by Monday morning.
By then, Holderman already had made his Major League debut, a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday’s 8-7 Mets loss to the Mariners. After allowing a single to Ty France, Holderman’s first career strikeout came on the second batter he faced, JP Crawford, before Jesse Winker and Eduardo Suarez pop-outs sandwiched a Julio Rodriguez base hit.
“I thought it would be a little more emotional, but it all happened so fast,” Holderman said. “It felt normal, felt like home out there on the mound, and, hopefully, there will be a lot more to come.”
The Mets drafted Holderman, 26, in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft after the former Boilermakers standout had a breakout season at Heartland Community College in Bloomington, where he transferred after spending his first year of college at Southern Illinois University.
Holderman opted to sign with the Mets rather than transfer to Mississippi State University as he intended to and began his career in the minor leagues that fall, posting a 3.86 earned run average in 18 2/3 innings in 13 relief appearances at the Rookie League level.
He began the 2017 season in Rookie ball and progressed through Class A, finishing the year as a starter for the Columbia Fireflies in Class A, starting seven games and finishing with a 4.94 ERA in 31 innings in Columbia.
Early in 2018, Holderman saw his career derail when a torn ulnar collateral ligament forced Tommy John surgery that kept him sidelined until 2019, when he made 15 starts across various levels of Class A ball, where he posted a 3.53 ERA in 66 1/3 innings, showing both the Mets and himself he was ready to get back on track to the majors.
But just as he was getting back on track, Holderman saw another long pause from competitive baseball when COVID-19 wiped away the entire 2020 season at the minor league level.
After spending the summer staying in shape and working on his pitching, Holderman rejoined the organization at their fall camp, where he began his conversion to a full-time reliever.
The transition began when the Mets were just trying to get a look at all of their pitching prospects, giving them an inning each in fall league games, and that’s when Holderman and the Mets staff realized he was flourishing in the shorter duty.
“A lot of guys were just throwing an inning, and my stuff was looking better in that one-inning role,” Holderman said. “Then 2021 started, and I had gotten hurt again, so I had a talk with my pitching coach (Ricky Meinhold) and he told me [relieving] could help with my recovery.”
He threw 24 relief innings in 15 appearances between Class A St. Lucie and Class AA Binghamton in 2021, posting a 2-0 record with a 3.38 ERA and 27 strikeouts, holding opponents to a .188 batting average.
That earned him an invitation to spring training in March, when Holderman, after continuous work on his mechanics with Meinhold, saw his velocity increase to a head-turning rate, as evidenced by his 98-mile-per hour fastball he displayed in his debut Sunday.
He was assigned to Syracuse out of spring training, where he patiently waited for Sunday’s opportunity to present itself. In nine appearances with Syracuse this season, Holderman went 1-0 with three saves and a 2.92 ERA, striking out 13 and allowing nine hits in 12 1/3 innings.
Holderman’s journey through the minors has been lengthy and filled with challenges, but he said he knows he’s better for having gone through it.
He also said he knows that road has plenty of mileage left on it, with a right arm he hopes proves to be as dependable as the 2010 Camry that dropped him off at Citi Field on Sunday.
“My road is a lot different, and I wouldn’t have it any other way — it took a lot of years of hard work and rehab and a lot of mental fortitude,” Holderman said. “Some people have an easier road, some have a harder [road]; mine was on the harder side, and that keeps me hungry and not content.
“My final goal isn’t just making the major leagues,” he added. “It’s winning a world series and, hopefully, having a long, dominant career.”
The Mets had their scheduled home game against the St. Louis Cardinals postponed to today, when the two teams will play a doubleheader.
