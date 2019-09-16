MOMENCE — A dominant performance on their home pitch led the way for Momence to lock down a River Valley Conference championship Monday.
The 4-0 shutout of Grant Park improved Momence's conference standing to 6-0 this season. Thanks to their 4-2 win over Iroquois West on September 11, the tiebreaker is hand against the 5-1 Raiders even through both teams have one conference match remaining.
Jose Ramirez was instrumental for Momence in their championship-clinching victory. The junior midfielder scored two goals in the first half and assisted on a third, scored by Francisco Melgar in the second half.
Melgar scored both of Momence's second-half goals, both of which came on redirected corner kicks. The first, which extended the lead to 3-0 in the 45th minute, was the result of a strong header up front of a corner kick from Lizandro Varela. The second was a low roller that squeaked past Grant Park's keeper in traffic after a corner from Ramirez.
Both of Ramirez's goals came via punishing strikes from the top of the box as the versatile midfielder exploited his knack for finding open space against the Dragons' defense. The junior first broke the scoreless tie in the seventh minute with a scorcher to the top-left side of the box, then struck again with authority around six minutes later to nearly the same spot high in the net.
"I think I played good. I try to do as much work as possible and help the team out to move the ball around the field," he said. "I like to keep the ball moving from side-to-side and help our guys attack from the corners, but when I get the ball on top of the box I always look to see if I have the shot. Today I got it twice and knew I had to take it both times."
Ramirez's decisiveness paid off for Momence and led to a victory that left both his teammates and his coach in high spirits after hoisting the conference championship trophy in front of their brand-new scoreboard that was built just this week thanks to donations from parents and sponsors of the relatively new program.
Head coach Alex Habeeb has his sights set high in his third season at the helm in Momence since becoming the program's inaugural coach in 2016.
"Championships and results are not won in an 80 minute match, they are really won in practices and training every day," he said. "We try to put our heart and soul into every minute of every training session, which is starting to really show on the field. Football is like art and watching us play today was like watching a beautiful woman dance and elegant dance.
"We dominated today, but even with this domination we're still not as good as we want to be. We always want to be better and that is something we have talked about all year," he added. "I'll take these 23 boys to battle against any team in the state because I know they will always give it their all. I'm very proud of them."
Momence (7-3-1, 6-0 RVC) will resume their season on the road against Beecher on Friday, while Grant Park (4-5, 2-3 RVC) will travel to Gilman to take on Iroquois West on Thursday.
