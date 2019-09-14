MOMENCE — The Warriors put on a defensive clinic on the road Friday in Momence on the way to a commanding 35-7 Sangamon Valley Conference win.
Watseka’s offense took a while to get going, but its defense was downright impenetrable from the opening horn. All three of Momence’s first quarter possessions were quick three-and-outs and its total offense at halftime sat at exactly zero yards despite having run 24 plays from scrimmage.
The Warriors defense definitely came out to play.
“The defense played outstandingly and our special teams was outstanding, as well. Guys are trusting the system and playing as a unit and that’s what great defense is all about,” said Watseka head coach Aaron Hilgendorf. “They really played great defense tonight.”
Though their offense wasn’t much better than Momence’s in the first quarter as they went three-and-out in three of their opening four drives, that fourth drive was a big one for the Warriors. Quarterback Drew Wittenborn hooked up with receiver Justin Bunting for the first big play of the evening in the form of a 59-yard touchdown to put the Warriors ahead.
The gears churned more smoothly from that point forward for Watseka. Wittenborn tossed his second TD pass of the contest in the second quarter when he found Brayden Haines from 13 yards out, then running back Jameson Cluver tacked on a third touchdown just before halftime with a 13-yard run that put the Warriors ahead 21-0 at intermission.
The halftime break didn’t dampen the Warriors’ enthusiasm. They needed only 19 seconds to notch their fourth unanswered touchdown on another long pass from Wittenborn to Bunting and increase their lead to its widest margin at 28-0.
Momence finally answered back near the mid-point of the third quarter, but the breakthrough didn’t come from its offense. Dawson Petkunas snapped Momence’s scoreless streak by ripping a handoff away from Watseka running back Isaac Raymer and rumbling 34 yards to paydirt.
However, that was all the scoring the home team would manage. Watseka added a defensive touchdown of its own in the fourth quarter when Ethan LaBelle picked off a pass from Momence running back Kud-De Bertram and sprinted 40 yards for a score.
LaBelle’s two interceptions and Nick Albright’s six tackles and one pick played a huge part in the Warriors’ success, but the defense’s performance as a unit was the more impressive factor in the conference win.
“It was a good team effort,” LaBelle said. “Coach designed a game plan that worked well for all of us and we just try to go out there and execute it to the best of our ability. I just managed to be in the situation I needed to be in based on coach’s game plan, and I took full advantage of it. It was a good team win.”
LaBelle and the defensive backfield didn’t allow Momence to complete a single pass — they intercepted three of their eight attempts and rendered the remaining five incomplete. It was as thorough a defensive performance as you will likely ever see.
“I think we played really well, but we know we can always get better,” LaBelle said. “One of our emphases was eye-discipline tonight, especially the (defensive backs). This was a run-heavy team, but we knew that they would still try to throw it up sometimes and when they did we wanted to be ready to make a play.
“That’s what we did tonight. I’m proud of our guys and I’m really looking forward to our future and seeing how we can establish ourselves going forward.”
