Herscher junior Drew Rogers continued to showcase his talents as one of the most elite prep distance runners in America with a second-place showing at one of the country's premier high school races.
Rogers finished second at the Hoka Festival of Miles' Big River Running High School Boys Championship Mile Thursday at St. Louis University High School in St. Louis. The Herscher junior, who was seeded 11th, ran the mile 4:08.02, bested only by Miles Ally (4:06.42) of Martin Luther King in Nashville.
The Festival of Miles is a track meet hosted by the Festival of Miles Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting track and field and giving back to athletes in need.
Earlier this year, Rogers was named the 2020-21 Boys Gatorade Illinois Cross Country Runner of the Year.
