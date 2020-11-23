Mya Pinski is perhaps one of the most talented student-athletes at Herscher High School, and she doesn’t even compete for the Tigers -- because Pinski doesn’t play a typical high school sport.
Pinski is an equestrian, which means she competes in horseback riding, including the disciplines of riding, jumping and showcasing horses.
“I started riding in like the fifth grade,” Pinski said. “My sister [Ava] is the one who got me into it because I did gymnastics my whole life before that, and my sister was riding then, and I’d just go out to the barn with her. And I thought it was so fun and wanted to try it, and so when I finally did, I just fell in love with it.”
The senior transferred this fall to Herscher from Bishop McNamara, where she did tennis and track and field, and since has put all her focus into her favorite sport of horseback riding. During the past year or so, Pinski has worked her way to becoming one of the most talented horse riders in the country.
In fact, according to the United States Equestrian Federation, Pinski is ranked No. 20 overall in the country in the Large Junior Hunter 3’3 (ages 16-17) division, as well as being Ranked the No. 1 rider in the United States Hunter Jumper Association Zone 5 Large Junior Hunter 3’3 (ages 16-17) division, which includes all riders from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and Ohio.
However, similar to any huge accomplishment, it didn't happen overnight. It took many years of training and even a switch in trainers. In 2016, Pinski and her family opted to find a new trainer -- Laura Reist, of Morris.
Reist attended the University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio, from 2003-07 and rode all four years before starting her professional career as an equestrian trainer on her family farm (Bella Rose Farm) in winter 2007. She has been training Pinski since 2016.
“Working with Laura has been really good,” Pinski said. “I’ve had a couple of trainers before her, and the atmosphere at Bella Rose Farm is just completely different. It’s more of a family, and Laura is like a second mom to me. She expects me to do the best I can and wants me to put in all the effort, and I do exactly that.”
Because Reist lives in Morris and Pinski lives in Limestone, Pinski has to drive about 45 minutes each way in order to train with Reist on her farm, which she does for five to six days per week year round.
“Mya has made leaps and bounds since she first started riding with me as a young kid,” Reist said. “She came to me wanting to have fun and learn to be a better rider."
Pinski began riding locally as she worked her way up, working with several horses along the way, including current horses Lord Mayor’s Bentley and Glen Moray. Bentley is Pinski’s hunter horse, and Glen Moray is her equitation horse. Together, the three of them are a team.
“I have two horses, an equitation and a hunter horse,” Pinski said. “They are completely different because of the discipline they are in. In hunters, it’s based on the horse's performance mainly, and in equitation, it’s based mainly on the rider.”
In the hunter division, the judges base their decisions on how the horse performs and looks. In equitation, the judges focus on the rider and how she performs on the horse.
Pinski's mother, Michelle, signed her up for an equestrian camp at the University of South Carolina in December 2019. Before then, Pinski had no desire to pursue an equestrian career at the Division I level. However, that all changed once she stepped onto the Gamecocks' campus.
“I went in with an open mind, and I just fell in love with the whole school -- not just with the barn but the entire campus,” Pinski said.
From there, Pinski stayed in frequent contact with the South Carolina equestrian coaching staff through many emails and phone calls before verbally committing to the Gamecocks last spring. Things didn’t become official for Pinski until she signed her National Letter of Intent on Nov. 12.
“I can’t wait to go to South Carolina,” Pinski said. “It still hasn’t really hit me yet; it doesn’t feel real. ... It’s just an amazing opportunity ...”
Pinski's greatest accomplishment in competition was qualifying for the 2020 USEF Junior Hunter National Championships, which took place on Aug. 24. Riding in the Junior Hunter Finals in Traverse City in Michigan at Flintfields Horse Park, Pinski went on to have an incredible show. She competed in the 16-17 Large Junior Hunter 3'3" division, where she had three rounds that included a classic, flat and handy round. Pinski took 12th in the classic, 13th in the flat and sixth in the handy round, which resulted in her taking a ninth-place overall finish in the East Coast division. The entire division consisted of 25 competitors.
“I went in with no expectations at all because at that time, that was the biggest horse show I ever attended in my life,” Pinski said. “… I think the only reason that I got ninth overall is because I didn’t let myself get into my own head.”
For those who don’t know how incredible of an accomplishment this was for Pinski, Reist has trained hundreds of riders and none has placed as high as ninth overall at the Junior Hunter Finals.
“I was so proud of Mya's ninth-place finish,” Reist said. “Mya was my personal first rider to place overall at Junior Hunter Finals."
Both Pinski and her family dedicated her success in part to all the help Reist has given her during the past few years.
“We really are so indebted to Laura because she is really a wonderful trainer,” Michelle Pinski said. “She is willing to do whatever her kids need to be done to help their specific situation and help them get to the next level.”
Going forward, Pinski plans to attend The Winter Equestrian Festival at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington, Fla., this winter, depending on COVID-19-related issues.
“My goal, if I go to Wellington, is to get experience with other horses and just ride as many horses as I can,” Mya said. “I want to get my feet wet, in a sense, because I want to be ready for school and be a well rounded rider.”
Once she gets to South Carolina, Pinski will begin using their horses instead of her own.
“My goals for college [are] to just ride and enjoy it,” she said. "I don’t know what to really expect. My goal is just to have a great time and ride in college and be a great teammate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!