Herscher’s boys basketball program has won 17 regional and district plaques since it began playing in 1934. Ron Oloffson has been the head coach for 11 of them and won nearly 500 games over two spans that totaled 28 years and resulted in a 2005 Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall-of-Fame nod.
But when the Tigers cut down the nets next time, it won’t be with Oloffson on the sidelines. The former teacher and principal at the school told the Daily Journal Tuesday that he resigned last week after a closed session meeting with the district’s school board.
Oloffson, who compiled a 498-288 record as head coach from 1986-2009 and 2015-2021, planned on coaching one more season before retiring, but he said the district wanted to hire a coach this year who could be a long-term teacher in the building as well, something the hall-of-fame coach retired from doing at Herscher in 2013.
“I’ve been here 33 years and it’s been a great 33 years,” Oloffson said. “I’ll always be a Tiger but taking all that into consideration, it was just an odd way to go about this.
“I just had no idea I guess, but I do think they have a worthy goal to get a teacher in the building.”
Herscher’s school district website has current postings for a high school math and biology teacher, as well as a boys basketball coach. Athletic director Todd Schwarzkopf said the school is looking to find someone who can fill a role in the district and community as both an educator and coach for a long time to come.
“We’ve got some applicants we’re staring to look through, making calls try to find people who have some experience and will do what we hope will be best for Herscher’s basketball program in upcoming years, not just someone to come for a year and leave,” Schwarzkopf said.
The Tigers have had several unforgettable moments during Oloffson’s tenure, which also includes time as a driver’s education, physical education, health and social studies teacher, the district’s prevention coordinator and principal.
And some of the people who were on the court for some of those memories are now among the administrative staff that is tasked with replacing him. Principal Brad Elliot and assistant principal Jeremy Heck both played for Oloffson while Schwarzkopf served as an assistant under him before serving as head coach at Herscher from 2009-2015.
Those three are just a few of the hundreds of people who have seen Oloffson have an impact on their lives, something the longtime coach doesn’t take for granted.
“You’d like to think you made a difference in their lives and made them better people, not only better basketball players, but better husbands, fathers and people,” Oloffson said. “And that is rewarding.”
Schwarzkopf’s oldest son, Mitchell, served as a volunteer assistant under Oloffson as well, and his younger son, Trey, played the last two seasons for him. Schwarzkopf said that with such a deep connection to Oloffson, he has a real understanding for how important he is to so many people and how difficult it will be to replace such a figure.
“He’s done this for so many years and done such a great job,” Schwarzkopf said. “He was my mentor when I came here, had one of my sons as an assistant and coached the other, so we’ve been together for a long time.
“Those times we’ve had, you can’t replace those.”
