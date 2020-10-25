MANTENO — Led by standout junior Drew Rogers, Herscher galloped to a comfortable team victory at Saturday's IHSA Class 1A Bishop McNamara Regional at Legacy Park in Manteno.
Rogers added another dominant individual win to his impressive list of career accomplishments, beating the rest of the field by nearly a full minute. After finishing the three-mile race in 14 minutes, 42.15 seconds, he had enough time to catch his breath and make his way back to the finish line to encourage the second place finisher, Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Ryder James, across the line at the 15:37.03 mark.
The commanding victory notwithstanding, Rogers was still more focused on making improvements to his craft than on celebrating the day's victory. Though there is only one race left in this year's pandemic-shortened campaign, it was still onward and upward for Rogers heading into sectional competition.
"I'm overall really happy just to be healthy coming into this postseason. My time wasn't where I wanted it to be, but I'll definitely take it," he said. "This course looks fast, but there's never really been any crazy times here. It's not really a course to come in looking for a (personal record). I'm glad of the performance and the time wasn't bad at all. I'm happy with it, for sure."
Manteno's Legacy Park is a massively wide-open field that is largely flat and featureless that stretches along Interstate 57 just to the north of town. The spacious environs were ideal for the regional's precautionary format due to COVID-19. Instead of two races, this year's regional was divided into six heats — three for the girls race and three for the boys — to keep as much space as possible between its competitors.
Each of the participating teams were split into threes with its top two runners participating in the opening heat, the next pair in heat number two, and the remaining runners in the third and final heat. This unusual set up changed the dynamic of the normal team-based strategy of pack running for many teams, but it still didn't hinder the Tigers much on the way to their regional title.
Along with Rogers' commanding win, Herscher saw two more runners cross the finish line with top-10 caliber times — junior Ben Morgan (16:25.26) took sixth place overall and his senior teammate Kamden Lockwood (16:31.18) snagged seventh.
Herscher's overall score was an excellent 52 thanks to strong finishes on the back end from Trevor Stutz (19th, 17:26.31) and Finley Cracco (17:27.75). The Tigers finished well ahead of PBL, which took second with a team score of 77, and Chicago Christian's third place score of 93.
Joliet Catholic took fourth place with 99 points and McNamara rounded out the top five with 102. Leo (144), Iroquois West (157), Beecher (173), Armstrong (276), Lisle (294), Cissna Park (328) and Corliss (364) also registered team finishes.
Two local runners joined the Tigers' championship trio with top-10 finishes, as well. Iroquois West's Connor Price took third with a time of 16:12.89 and McNamara's Chase Provost was just behind him in fourth with a 16:17.49 finish.
"It's kind of weird when you're on the starting line and you look over and there are hardly any people there, but once you get into the race it's pretty much normal, really," Price said of the unique circumstances of the race.
"The goal was to get third behind Ryder and Drew and I was able to do that. It felt like a very solid race and I was happy with it," he added. "Early in the season, I didn't feel that good and I wasn't hitting the times I wanted to hit, but now the past four races I've been right around where I want to be."
When the dust settled, Herscher and McNamara advanced its teams to next week's Elgin Harvest Christian Academy Sectional, while Price, Beecher's Russell Ward (12th) and Central's Hunter Davis made the cut as individuals.
On the other half of the event, the girls regional shook out relatively similarly from a team standpoint with McNamara and Herscher notching top-five finishes to move on.
Joliet Catholic finished comfortably in first with 52 points, Chicago Christian took second with 61 and McNamara out-dueled PBL for third place, picking up 78 points to the Panthers' 84.
The Tigers came in a distant fifth place with 123 points, Beecher finished sixth with 159, Iroquois West was just behind the Bobcats in seventh with 164, Lisle was eighth with 208 and Aqsa took ninth with 285.
The top-10 of the girls' race was backed full of young runners. Each of the eight best finishers were underclassmen, four of whom were freshmen — including the overall winner, PBL's Trixie Johnson.
Another of those freshmen was McNamara's Evita Martinez who took fourth place overall with a 19:57.14 finish in her first career postseason race.
"It wasn't my best race. The trainers think I might have had a muscle injury while i was running, so i couldn't really use my left arm that much. but overall it was fine," she said. "But (the format change) wasn't really that weird since this is my first year doing cross country. Right now this is normal for me."
Just ahead of Martinez was Iroquois West sophomore Samantha Hartke, who notched the area's best finish with a third-place time of 19:48.90. Also in the top 20 were Beecher sophomore Aaralyn Martinez (6th, 20:07.05), McNamara sophomore Ellen Latham (12th, 21:11.68) and her Irish teammate, senior Eden Rainbolt (14th, 21:15.55).
Hartke, Martinez, Peotone's Amelia Kuypers (23rd, 22:05.47) and Cissna Park's Addison Seggebruch (24th, 22:06.05) advanced individually.
