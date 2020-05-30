Unfortunately for the Herscher girls soccer team, their 2019-2020 season ended in a missed opportunity.
Last season a veteran Tigers squad which featured double-digit seniors ended up breaking the school record for most wins after closing the season with a 24-5 overall record. Their dominating regular season run helped kick start a deep postseason where they ended up taking third in state after a 2-1 win over Lisle in the IHSA Class 1A State Finals third-place game.
Obviously, the Tigers weren’t able to get their chance to try and duplicate last year’s success due to the coronavirus and that hasn’t sat well for senior Alison Borschnack.
“I think it was hard considering we lost 10 seniors and I feel like other teams thought we wouldn’t be very good,” Borschnack said. “So, we never got our chance to prove ourselves as a new team.”
Being that last year’s squad was completely different than this year’s team, it’s hard to pinpoint how well the Tigers could have done this year after losing more than half of last year’s team to graduation.
In comparison, this year’s team would have been a lot younger. Instead of having a majority of upperclassmen like last year, the Tigers would have had seven sophomores and four freshmen compared to just four upperclassmen.
Despite having a younger team that in year’s past, coach Chris Longtin believed his team could have had a shot to have similar success to last season if they were able to put in the work.
“Going back to state, that’s quite a challenge,” Longtin said. “I mean it was a challenge for our 10 seniors who left. I think we would have had our work cut out for us, but I think we would have competed quite well with a chance to go back to state again.”
Surely it wouldn’t have been easy given the limited veteran experience on the roster. This season Herscher would have had only three seniors — Borschnack, Lydia Huizenga and LeighAnn McCasland.
All three headed into their final seasons as captains and each of them were really looking forward to the idea of being able to lead their team back to state.
“The hardest part of this season being canceled for me was that I was going to be a captain,” Huizenga said. “And not being able to have that last season with my coach and teammates and just being able to play one last time.”
For McCasland, the idea of not being able to have a chance to silence to doubters really stung.
“I was really looking forward to the chance of possibility returning to the state tournament,” McCasland said. “I know we have terrific players and I think it would have interesting to see how it turned out.’
No matter how the season would have turned out, Longtin said getting some of his younger girls experience, while still having the talent and pedigree to compete at a high level, would have helped with their growth.
“Especially with the group that I had that returned and being able to guide those younger players and be able to say ‘this is how we do this and this is how we did it,’ that really helps, even if you don’t go state the next year,” Longtin said. “It really helps to have a successful season with a group who knows what it takes to be successful.”
Although the trio of seniors missed out on their last season together as Tigers, they still will be able to continue a bond that stretches beyond the soccer field.
“We weren’t just players it felt like we were all really close and friends,” Borschnack said. “It didn’t just feel like we were going out there to play, we were all very close.”
