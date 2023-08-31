When it comes to athletics and their facilities, there are minor upgrades or tweaks, and then there are complete makeovers.

For Herscher High School, thanks to approval from its board earlier this year, the Tigers have begun a complete overhaul of their athletic facilities, starting with the football and soccer programs.

Earlier this week, Herscher completed the first of five projects by installing a brand-new artificial turf football field, estimated at $1 million. The Tigers will break it in during their highly touted nonconference home football game against Bishop McNamara at 7 p.m. Friday at Seebach Stadium.

Recommended for you