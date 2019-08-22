Headrick throws scoreless inning in pro debut

Daily Journal Staff Report
Former Reed-Custer standout Brent Headrick made his professional baseball debut Wednesday, throwing a scoreless first inning for the Elizabethton Twins, the advanced rookie affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.
Headrick started the Twins’ road contest at the Johnson City Cardinals in Johnson City, Tenn. He walked a pair but didn’t allow a hit in his scoreless inning in the Twins’ 3-2 loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!