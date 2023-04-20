Brent Headrick

Minnesota Twins pitcher Brent Headrick throws during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Boston. Headrick, a Braidwood native and 2016 Reed-Custer graduate, recorded a save in his first Major League appearance.

 AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

After being kept in the bullpen for his first two games as a Minnesota Twin, Braidwood native Brent Headrick got the opportunity to make his Major League debut Wednesday, an opportunity the 2016 Reed-Custer graduate made sure to make the most of.

Headrick was sharp when he had his name called to start the seventh inning of Wednesday's 10-4 win at the Boston Red Sox an earned run on a hit over three innings to earn an unconventional save in the Twins' victory.

"It’s just incredible. You try to think about it before it happens when you get here but it’s just not the same," Headrick said in his postgame interview with Bally Sports Network. "Once you step on the mound though, it just becomes the same thing. I felt really comfortable, was able to do what I wanted to do out there for the most part; I'm just excited to keep it going."

