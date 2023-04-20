Minnesota Twins pitcher Brent Headrick throws during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Boston. Headrick, a Braidwood native and 2016 Reed-Custer graduate, recorded a save in his first Major League appearance.
After being kept in the bullpen for his first two games as a Minnesota Twin, Braidwood native Brent Headrick got the opportunity to make his Major League debut Wednesday, an opportunity the 2016 Reed-Custer graduate made sure to make the most of.
Headrick was sharp when he had his name called to start the seventh inning of Wednesday's 10-4 win at the Boston Red Sox an earned run on a hit over three innings to earn an unconventional save in the Twins' victory.
"It’s just incredible. You try to think about it before it happens when you get here but it’s just not the same," Headrick said in his postgame interview with Bally Sports Network. "Once you step on the mound though, it just becomes the same thing. I felt really comfortable, was able to do what I wanted to do out there for the most part; I'm just excited to keep it going."
The first batter Headrick faced was Jaren Duran, who popped out to third baseman Jose Miranda to finish a seven-pitch at-bat. The 6-foot-6 lefty got his first career strikeout one at-bat later, getting left-handed hitting Enmanuel Valdez to strike out on a slider down and away on a 1-2 count.
Headrick was perfect in his first two innings of work before a leadoff walk to Enrique Hernandez in the bottom of the ninth. After Reese McGuire's single put runners at the corners, Triston Casas walked to load the bases.
Duran hit a sacrifice fly to drive in Hernandez, with Headrick finishing the night by getting Valdez to line out and Alex Verdugo to fly out.
Saves are primarily earned when pitchers who did not start the game enter the game with a lead of three runs or less, or with a lead that would be three runs or less if all inherited baserunners scoring, but the third way a pitcher can earn a save is by pitching the final three innings of the game.
According to the Twins, Headrick is just the third player in franchise history to record a save in his first-ever appearance.
Headrick and the Twins will play in Chicago soon. Minnesota will visit the Chicago White Sox for a three-game series of American League Central Division play May 2-4.
