Schools across the state of Illinois have had to weigh the risk and rewards of whether or not to participate in a basketball season this winter ever since the Illinois Public Department of Health upped basketball to higher risk in late October. This decision has since forced both public and private schools all throughout the state to decide if they should continue to plan its basketball seasons on time.
Being that public schools and private schools operate somewhat differently, there were some concerns for Grace Christian and Trinity, the only two local private schools, who both plan on starting the basketball season on time beginning on Nov. 16th.
“At this point we would love to be able to play basketball and we are still planning on it,” Grace Christian principal Aaron Most said. “But it’s got to make sense and has to be safe. So If we can follow the rules that the [Illinois High School Association] has put together I think we’d love to have the opportunity to play.”
The decisions to play for private schools like Grace Christian and Trinity went quicker than other schools perhaps because they don’t have as many hoops to jump through as public schools.
“I think being a private school we definitely didn’t have to to deal with a few less underlying scenarios that we had to worry about,” Grace Christian athletic director Jeff Cross said. “We’re a small school and we can get a school board meeting within a couple of hours and get quicker decision whereas other school districts can’t do that.
“They’ve got to go through bigger chain of commands in superintendents, trying to get school boards together and insurance companies and things like that.”
This season the Crusaders are set to finally move into the River Valley Conference after they announced earlier last year that they would be joining the IHSA at the start of the 2020-2021 school year. With that in mind, there were many factors that went into the decision for the Crusaders, with the most prominent one being that the IHSA and IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee gave clearance to play.
“One of the reasons why we became IHSA is because of their governing body and for them to give us guidance,” Cross said. “We weren’t expecting to have guidance in this kind of situation, but we are glad we are apart of the IHSA now because its helped us with the guidance. So they have way better medical personal than we ever thought of having.”
Although Cross and Most have made the initial decision to move on with play, Most will still have to get it approved by its school board in a meeting next week. If all goes well then the decision to participate in basketball activates or not will come down to the parents and student-athletes.
“That’s the best case scenario is where the parents and kids get to decide whether or not they want to play due to safety precautions,” Cross said.
Cross has already been in contact with the other members of the RVC and although everyone has indicated to Cross that they plan to play, things for the most part things are still undecided.
As for Trinity and its Illinois Christian Conference opponents, Trinity athletic director Mike Lawrence noted that they all want to play.
“Everyone in our conference wants to play,” Lawrence said. “They want the same things — they want their kids to get out there and play. They’ve sat too long.”
Lawrence is also Trinity’s boys basketball coach and said he’s really excited to see his veteran group of nine seniors and two juniors make some noise this season.
“We are good to go,” Lawrence said. “We’re going to be fine, we will be fine with our schedule, our players are fine so we’re good.”
As for the liability issues each school could face if they indeed opt to play the basketball season as scheduled, both schools noted that they aren’t too concerned given the fact that they both face liability issues every time one of their sporting activities take place.
“I agree 100% with what IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said, which is every time you have kids come into your gym, you have liability,” Lawrence said.
Most also noted that as long as basketball doesn’t interfere with the ability to have in-person learning, then the Crusaders will continue playing.
“In terms of our basketball program and its liability, if playing basketball does something to hinder the integrity of our in-person learning then that would be a big indicator as to what we would do with our decision,” Most said.
Despite the fact both schools plan to start basketball on time, both schools know that things can change which is why they will continue to monitor the situation up until the start of the season.
“We are going to do what’s best for our kids and all of this can change of what’s best for our kids,” Lawrence said.
