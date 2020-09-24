SHELDON — Wednesday’s boys triangular golf meet between Watseka, Donovan and Tri-Point featured a terrific top-tier individual battle for the top spot between Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder, Donovan’s Caleb Klecan and Tri-Point’s Tyler Platz, with Schroeder and Platz exchanging impressive shots in the first grouping and Klecan using a precise, smart game to stay within striking distance in the second grouping.
When the scores were tallied, it was Schroeder and his 40 on the front nine holes of Shewami Country Club that took a one-stroke victory against Platz and a two-shot win against Klecan, helping lead the Warriors to a team victory as well.
Schroeder said he wasn’t sure how close the top dogs were as the afternoon turned into evening and the players navigated the course, but he could tell it was a competitive round.
“I didn’t know exactly what the scores were, but I can tell when other kids are playing [well],” Schroeder said. “And when they’re playing [well], I try to step it up even more.
“I was hitting the ball well today and putting decently.”
Perhaps the best shot Schroeder hit on the day came on the par five seventh hole, when the junior lifted a skyscraping iron shot over a group of tall trees to aid his par on the hole.
“I had confidence going into that shot because I knew I could get it over those trees so I could lay it up and get a chip on the green,” Schroeder said. “I’m not normally taking those chances, but if I see a big enough gap I go for it.”
Schroeder has been asked to step up to the Warriors’ top spot this season after former state qualifier Lukas Ball graduated last year, something Schroeder has tried to do both on and off the course.
“Lukas always came in with the low score, and it’s hard to fill those shoes,” Schroeder said. “I’m just trying to push myself to do the best he can, coming in with low scores, being a leader of the team and help my teammates in practice.”
All four Warriors who finished in the scoring broke 50 on Wednesday. Ty Berry shot a 44, Adam Norder shot a 46 and Mitchell Galyen carded a 49 to give the Warriors a total score of 179 in their victory.
Warriors coach Darin Hartman said his team has been plagued by confidence issues at times through the season, which has led to a bit of an up-and-down season, but Wednesday was certainly on the positive side.
“Right now, we’re struggling with getting consistent two, three and four scores as far as the scores that count,” Hartman said. “That’s where we’ve still got some work to do, but the nice thing is we have kids [who] can do it.
“For a couple of them, it’s just confidence that they can shoot those scores, and I know they can.”
The Wildcats had their best team outing of the season and finished in second with a team score of 184. Coach Kevin Venner was particularly impressed with Griffen Walters, who finished second on the team with a career-best 45.
“That was his personal best so far, probably by 18 strokes,” Venner said. “He hit the ball well today — he put the ball on the fairway and managed the course well.”
Klecan’s 42 helped keep the Wildcats close to taking first place on the day on an afternoon when Brodie Winge also came in below his average with a 46, and Dalton Anderson rounded out the card with a 51.
“Caleb had his first birdie of the year, Brodie came in right below his average, so we all stepped up and performed to the best of our abilities,” Venner said. “From tee to green, what we hit today was by far our best effort.”
For the Chargers, Platz had several impressive shots in all aspects in his second-place overall finish, much to the chagrin of coach Jacob Carrera.
“He was hitting the ball well aside from one bad hole where he hit a bad tee shot,” Carrera said. “He could have easily shot in the 30s, but overall it was a very impressive round, I’d say.”
The Chargers tallied a 217 on the day. Behind Platz’s 41 came Dominic Carrera with a 51, Aaron Hughes with a 61 and a 64 apiece from Coltyn Dohe and William Coffey, a group full of first-time varsity golfers.
“Our newer members are definitely improving,” coach Carrera said. “They’re hitting the ball a lot better, and it’s a good little turnaround for the end of the season.”
In limited girls action that saw the host Warriors as the only full-strength team against Tri-Point, Watseka senior Natalie Schroeder matched her cousin and then some, shooting a 38 to earn girls medalist honors for the 11th time this season.
Natalie credited her improvements in her chips that has seen her scores drop even more from her stout junior campaign a year ago, with her short game setting her up for her biggest strength, which is on the greens.
“If I don’t have a good second shot, I try to make up for it with chipping to try and get it close enough for a one-putt,” Natalie said. “I’d say that’s the thing I worked on the most this summer because I knew I needed to. My biggest strength is probably my putting.”
Caitlin Corzine had the second-best girls total on the day and for the Warriors, shooting a 49. Jasmine Essington shot a 54, and Jackie Lynch put up a 62.
Hartman noted Corzine was several strokes above her usual score in the 50s and credited Natalie’s leadership for helping her teammate improve on the course Wednesday. Corzine played in Natalie’s grouping, as the team’s usual second golfer, Allie Hoy, was out.
“Caitlin shot the best round, maybe of her career ... and I attribute that to Natalie helping her during her round,” Hartman said. “She makes the players around her better, the consistency she shows is unbelievable, and the thing is, it doesn’t matter what course we play at.”
Tri-Point sent three girls golfers to Shewami, one less than the required four for a team score. Cali Statler shot a 66, and Kori Weber and Millie Ruiz each shot a 71.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!