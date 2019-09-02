KANKAKEE — The historic Clive Rollison Memorial Golf Tournament at the Kankakee Country Club crowned its champions for the 57th time Sunday with an excellent day two performance from the winning quartet of Ryan Magruder, Doug Randolph, Mike Beach and Brian Brown.
The foursome entered play Sunday in third place at -19, four strokes off the lead. They covered substantial ground to rocket into the lead and earn the tournament's top honor by a comfortable margin, finishing up at -42 — six strokes up on the two teams tied for second place at -36.
"Everybody contributed to the win, everybody played really well this weekend," Magruder said. "It's an awesome feeling and it's a lot of fun. This is a great club with a lot of great friends out here. It's an incredible tournament and to be able to win it is a real honor.
"We were more relaxed today. That first day of the Rollison, everyone is kind of tense and really wanting to go out and shoot a good round," he added. "I think today we were able to come out and be much more relaxed. We just gelled together really well, had fun and stayed smiling and laughing the whole time. That's really what this is about."
The team that entered Sunday with a lead at -23 fell a bit behind the pace, but still finished in a tie for second at -36. That team was made up of Brett Gordon, Don Devereaux, Matt Schore and Mike Magruder — Ryan's father.
"My dad was leading coming into today and we're in third place, so last night at dinner there was a bit of trash talking and a lot of banter," Ryan said with a laugh. "Coming out here today was a lot of fun to continue to look at the scoreboard and the back and forth between our teams.
"Thanksgiving dinner is going to be interesting. We'll see if I'm going to be invited to the table."
Tied for second was the team of Joe Wertz, Bruce Dickstein, Andrew Smith and Steve Smith, which galloped up from eighth place at the start of the day into its own share of the runner-up slot. They entered Sunday at -14, but surged forward with a day two score of -22 that tied them for second at -36.
In fourth at -33 were Thomas Stirnaman, Travis Barker, Jeff Chiero and Ken Williams. The team entered Sunday in second place after an excellent day one score of -20, but fell slightly on Sunday.
Fifth place was occupied by Steve Lemenager, David Tyson, Brian Hiatt and Alan Webber. The impressively consistent foursome shot -15 both days of the tournament to notch a final cumulative score of -30.
Tyler Boerschig, Todd Dorn, Jorge Contreras and Todd Widholm turned in the best single-day performance of the weekend. After a dismal day one that saw them finish in second-to-last place and a full 20 strokes behind the lead, Boerschig and company shot -25 on Sunday to jump 10 spots up the leaderboard to tie for sixth with the team of Niles Crum, Steve Lemon, Dennis Stuth and John Barnes.
Rounding out this year's top 10 teams were Keith Decker, Christopher Curtis, Ken Tousignant and Dave Taylor in eighth at -26, Jeff Walter, Kevin Pinski, Edward Glazar and Jerome Warner tied for 10th with Tim Milner, Tom Ryan, Al Messier and Steve Curren at -25.
In 11th place was the team of Kent Frye, Tom Scanlon, Brad Hove and Rende Langlois (-24), while 12th place went to Robert Regas, Mike Pinski, Michael Lynch and Brad Kuntz (-22) and 13th went to Dave Gibson, Ron O'Connor, Daniel Korthauer and Mike Scanlon (-21).
The team of Jerry Kuntz, George Ryan, Jr., Mehmet Sipahi and Dan Gould took 14th place (-19), Daniel Lateano, Matthew Hoffman, Mark Vidas and Scott Irps finished 15th (-18), Kevin Mansfield, David Faber, Matt McLaren and Greg Deck were 16th (-17) and Neil Magruder, Nick Elliott, Marc Naese and Travis Heil rounded the weekend out in 17th place (-4).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!