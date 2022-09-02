For the second consecutive year, Gina Lebran of the Kankakee Elks Golf Club earned top honors as Kankakee-Iroquois County Women’s Amateur Champion with the low gross score of 83 on the tough track at Oak Springs Golf Club in St. Anne.

The 54th annual tournament, held last Saturday, drew 54 golfers from six area courses, 18 of whom were first-time participants in the tournament that brings together women from Kankakee and Iroquois counties to compete for top honors in five different handicapped flights.

“I truly enjoy playing in this event; there was some very tough competition and after taking a nine on my opening hole, I felt more than a little scared”, Lebran said. “With an assist from my awesome caddie, I managed to come back from that and hold my game together.

