Back row, from left, Hollie O'Nions, Cindy Quigley, Gina Lebran and Nena Mayotte stand behind, from left, Kerrie Blanton, Heidi Malito and Anna Milton stand with the trophies they won at last weekend's Kankakee-Iroquois County Women's Amateur Tournament last weekend.
Gina Lebran repeated as the Kankakee-Iroquois County Women's County Amateur champion last weekend.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
Members of the Kankakee Elks Country Club pose after winning the team trophy at the Kankakee-Iroquois County Women's Amateur last weekend.
For the second consecutive year, Gina Lebran of the Kankakee Elks Golf Club earned top honors as Kankakee-Iroquois County Women’s Amateur Champion with the low gross score of 83 on the tough track at Oak Springs Golf Club in St. Anne.
The 54th annual tournament, held last Saturday, drew 54 golfers from six area courses, 18 of whom were first-time participants in the tournament that brings together women from Kankakee and Iroquois counties to compete for top honors in five different handicapped flights.
“I truly enjoy playing in this event; there was some very tough competition and after taking a nine on my opening hole, I felt more than a little scared”, Lebran said. “With an assist from my awesome caddie, I managed to come back from that and hold my game together.
"A big thank you goes to everyone who works so hard to put on such a wonderful event," she added. “I am so proud of all the women who played, and especially of those who represented our home course so well."
The Overall Low Net Award this year also went to a member of the Kankakee Elks, Cindy Quigley, who shot an impressive gross score of 93 with a 33 handicap for a net score of 60. This trophy is awarded for the lowest score across all flights after handicaps are deducted, recognizing the importance of golfers of all levels to compete in the event.
In addition to the two top honors, trophies are awarded to the golfers in each handicapped flight for both low gross (before handicap) and net (after handicap) scores. Additional recognition is given to second and third-place scores as well.
For the fifth year in the last six (2020 saw no tournament), bragging rights for the team trophy to the women from the Kankakee Elks, with a total of 14 team points earned for their scores. Points are awarded to the players with the three lowest gross scores in each flight and then totaled to determine which club will display the trophy in their clubhouse, and maintain the bragging rights, for the next year.
The final honor of the day went to the recipient of the Nancy Cyr Commitment to Excellence Award, recognizing exceptional leadership and dedication to advocating women’s golf in the area.
Named for Nancy Cyr, its first recipient, it was established to honor someone who exemplifies leadership and dedication to the promoting women’s golf opportunities in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties and whose efforts help us remember its rich history and promising future.
Cyr, whose aunt, Virginia Schroeder, was one of the first organizers of the tournament, has participated and been involved as a committee member and chairperson for 46 years.
This year saw the award go to not one, but two women the committee felt exemplified the spirit of the award, Debi Zurek and Bernie Hinrich. Both woman, who have been working together for the past 12-plus years as Co-Chairs of the tournament, were recognized as “younger versions of Cyr,” for working tirelessly to promote women’s golf leagues where there were none, organizing outings to benefit charitable organizations and the community, their involvement in youth golf and welcoming compassion for beginning golfers and a commitment to keeping alive and growing this Women’s Amateur Tournament.
Past champions in their own flights, both Zurek and Hinrich were visibly moved by their selection.
“It is deeply humbling to receive this award," Zurek said. "I have had the privilege of knowing Nancy Cyr as a friend and mentor for many years, and never cease to be amazed at her remarkable connection to the history of this event, her willingness to share that knowledge and her tireless dedication to the game of golf for women in our area.
"To be thought of by my peers as having even some of those qualities is an honor I will treasure always.”
Hinrich’s reaction was one of equal surprise.
“It was really a shock and great honor to be recognized and in the company of past recipients of this award," Hinrich said. "The future of both women’s and junior golf is very important to me, and we will continue to look for opportunities to introduce and grow the game for women in our area and beyond and to do our part to support its future through our connection to area junior golf programs."
In addition to golf and camaraderie, the tournament has an outreach component to promote junior golf in the two counties. Participants donate golf equipment and buy tickets for a raffle designated to raise funds for a donation to an area junior golf program.
Last year’s donation was shared between Momence and Manteno High Schools, with a $400 monetary donation and basket of new balls, tees, gloves and equipment going to each program. This year, the committee is looking to expand beyond the high school realm to include some golf camps for even younger golfers.
Next year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Minne Monesse Golf Club in Grant Park. Watch for more details, get information and view photos of this year’s and past events on the KIC Women’s Golf Facebook page, Kankakee-Iroquois County Women’s Golf Association, facebook.com/KICWomensGolf, or by contacting one of the committee’s chairpersons, Debi Zurek (815-351-0594) or overpar25@gmail.com or Bernie Hinrich (815-383-0957) or bernie13fm@yahoo.com
