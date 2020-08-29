Friday night’s contest between Grant Park, Peotone and Momence featured a beautiful, breezy day on the links at Cardinal Creek Golf Course in Beecher. And it also featured a freshman phenom having the best day of his young prep career.
Freshman Trey Boecker, of Grant Park, surprised everybody but head coach Andy Dillman by shooting a meet-low 37 (one over par) to take home his second medalist honors of the season as the Dragons (178) cleared the Blue Devils (186) and Momence (235) to improve to 7-2 on the year.
“It’s the second time Boecker has won medalist on the year so I’m not too shocked,” Dillman said. “He is very familiar with the course and he’s played it a lot. He did tell me the other day this wasn’t his favorite course of the nine, so for him to come out and kind of swallow his pride and shoot a 37, I’m really happy for him.”
Boecker ended up hitting one birdie and six pars on the day thanks to the help of his trusty putter.
“My putting definitely improved today from before,” Boecker said. “It feels good to earn medalist honors again, especially breaking 40 twice now.”
Besides Boecker leading the way for the Dragons, his teammate, Ryan Dulin also managed to shoot under 40. Dulin finished with the meet’s second-lowest total after carding a 39. In addition, Hunter Romanowski shot a 50 for the Dragons, who also got a 52 from Travis Fick to round up the top four shooters for Grant Park.
“We’re really starting to come together as a team,” Dillman said. “It’s really great having two top players up there at the top in Trey and Ryan. I just need to get my three and four to start shooting in the 40’s to have a really successful season.”
As for the Blue Devils, they came up just a tad short as they now fall to 1-2 on the season.
“The competition is tough, especially Grant Park,” Peotone coach Bill Sander said. “They’re one of the teams to beat and they’ve got two young guns.”
Despite dropping the match to the Dragons, all of the Blue Devils top four shooters were right on par with Grant Park. All four of Peotone’s top golfers shot a 52 or better, just like Friday’s nemesis.
Connor Janik finished as the Blue Devils top golfer, shooting a team-low 42. He was followed by Miles Heflin (43), Cody Maue (49) and Matt Derkacy (52).
“My guys golfed better than they did [Thursday],” Sanders said. “[Thursday] was rough, we shot a 200, so today we shot a 186 and so it’s an improvement, but we have more work to go.”
For Momence, it continued its early season struggles. Three of its top four golfers shot 60 or higher, which ultimately put the team in position to earn last place and fall to 0-5 on the season.
Andrew Reams shot a 50 to lead the Redskins. Owen Bramer followed with a 60, Mason Duran shot a 62 and Zane Duran carded a 63.
“They always give it their best and that’s all that matters,” Momence coach Mick Porter said. “We are still working on our games and still learning, but I’m just proud of them for not giving up.”
Knowing how stiff the competition was going to be on the links, coach Porter just wanted to see some improvement from his guys.
“I was just hoping for our team to get a lower score than we did last time,” Porter said. “And we were eight strokes better than our last competition so I’m pleased with that.”
UP NEXT
Grant Park resumes action next Monday against Wilmington at High Point golf course at 4:15 p.m. Peotone will wait until Thursday before returning home to Cardinal Creek at 4:30 p.m. to face off against Kankakee. Momence will enjoy some time to regroup before they play Grant Park and Illinois Lutheran next Friday.
