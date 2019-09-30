BEECHER — Several area schools flocked to Balmoral Woods in Crete on Monday to battle for the top prizes in team and individual golf in the Twin Valley Conference Tournament.
The Twin Valley Conference is made up of schools from both the River Valley Conference and Sangamon Valley Conference. On Monday, it was RVC members who reigned supreme, as Beecher swept the team events for the third year in a row and saw Emily Hayhurst win the girls Player of the Year title. Grant Park’s Ryan Dulin was crowned boys Player of the Year.
Grant Park’s Dulin wins Boys TVC Player of the Year
Dulin scored a 75 to win medalist honors and claim TVC Player of the Year for the second straight year. Dulin beat out Beecher’s Brady Serafin (80) by five shots to claim the tournament championship.
“I had a lot of ups and downs to save par today,” Dulin said. “I didn’t hit a lot of greens today, but I was feeling pretty good from about 160 yards. Most of the par 3s are about that distance, and I had two birdies on those holes that really helped my score today.”
Grant Park coach Andy Dillman said he has come to expect big performances from his top golfer, especially come tournament time.
“He always performs well at the TVC tournament, no matter where it’s at” Dillman said. “He’s always on his game come tournament time.”
Beecher boys three-peat
The Beecher Boys Golf team (339) won the TVC golf tournament for the third consecutive season, beating out second-place Grant Park and third place Watseka.
Brady Serafin led the Bobcats with an 80 on the day, followed by an 83 from Eric Stasko and an 87 from Brendan Bunte. Daniel Meier rounded out the scoring for Beecher with a score of 89.
Even in victory, coach David Sarafin thought his team could have shown a better all-around performance.
“I thought we had a couple of kids who played well today, but the majority of them did not,” Beecher Boys coach David Sarafin said. “And those guys would be the first to tell you that they have higher expectations than what they did today.
“A win is a win, and we’re happy about that, but I think they were looking for a little bit higher personal achievement today.”
The shot of the day came on Bunte’s hole-in-one on hole No. 8.
“It was crazy,” Bunte said. “I hit my eight iron, and the ball landed a few feet from the hole and just rolled in. I couldn’t believe it. It was an unbelievable feeling.
“And to do it on my home course at the conference tournament makes it even more special.”
Beecher’s Hayhurst wins Girls TVC Player of the Year
Beecher’s Emily Hayhurst received medalist honors after shooting a round best 76. She beat out Watseka’s Natalie Schroeder (79) by three shots to claim TVC Girls Golfer of the Year.
“I felt like I was hitting the ball pretty well today,” Hayhurst said. “I had a really solid round of golf today and was able to keep my confidence high the whole time.
“I’ve worked really hard on my golf game, and it’s nice to see that work paying off with lower golf scores.”
Martewicz said there virtually are no flaws in Hayhurst’s game, just consistency.
“She’s very steady and has a really solid all-around game,” Martezicz said. “It’s hard to find a weakness in her game. She’s definitely the anchor of this team.”
Beecher girls three-peat as well
Beecher’s girls team also claimed the TVC championship as a team for the third consecutive year, shooting a 364 as a team. After Hayhurst’s 76, Beecher was led by Courteney Gill’s 91, Maddie Boley’s 93 and Tori Moran’s 104.
“I thought the girls played very well under the tough conditions,” Martewicz said. “Courteney Gill shot a personal best and blew away her previous best. Emily Hayhurst was one stroke off of her personal best.
“And most of the other girls were mostly better than their averages. So, considering the conditions, I’m really happy how we performed today.”
