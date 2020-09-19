CRETE — For the Beecher boys golf team, winning the River Valley Conference title is almost routine at this point. Coming into this year’s RVC battle at Balmoral Woods Golf Course the Bobcats had won 11 out of the last 12 RVC titles, including three-straight thanks to some incredible shooting throughout all 18 holes.
Beecher took down Grant Park, Illinois Lutheran, Donovan, St. Anne and Tri-Point on Friday by a dominant margin, winning over second place Grant Park by 25 strokes.
The Bobcats have been led by none other than Brady Serafin all season, but it was freshman Jack Hayhurst who came away with the co-medalist honors. He shared the honor with Grant Park’s Ryan Dulin as they each carded 81s for the par 72 course.
“I just wanted to go out there and have fun, do my best, keep the ball low and hit the fairways,” Hayhurst said. “I just tried to putt well and do my best.”
Hayhurst had to battle really strong winds throughout the entire match. Nonetheless, he dedicated his low score to his short game.
“My short game helped me today,” Hayhurst said. “I think I hit three greens, but I had 25 putts which is exceptional because I usually want to be around the 31-32 range. I was really happy with 25 and it couldn’t have happened without my chipping which went really well.”
Although the Bobcats managed to repeat as RVC champions, head coach David Serafin wasn’t too impressed with how his team scores were overall.
“My expectations were a little higher,” Beecher coach David Serafin said. “We had our top-two players play poorly and our two freshmen play well. So it kind of balanced out on the first windy day that we had in a while.”
Behind Hayhurst followed Brady Serafin who shot the third-lowest score on the links with 84. Brandon Moffitt finished with 88 and Vinny Messana shot 94 to round out the Bobcats top shooters.
And although their coach hoped to see a little more on the day, he did see spurts of greatness from his repeat champs.
“Each player at some point in time a significantly good shot or birdie or chip-in,” coach Serafin said. “So everybody kind of left with a good feeling because one great shot happened for each one.”
As for Grant Park, the Dragons were unable to secure their first RVC title since 2017 due to too many penalty strokes.
“My expectations were to try and get a round around 360 as a team,” Grant Park coach Andy Dillman said. “We struggled, everyone had bad holes here and there, just too many penalty strokes. That was the key was to eliminate penalty strokes and keep the ball below the hole in these tough greens and we struggled with that for our scores.”
Ryan Dulin shot the best for Grant Park with 81 to tie for medalist honors. Trey Boecker followed closely behind with an 84, Hunter Romanowski carded an 88 and Travis Fick added a 102 to round out the Dragons.
“This is not our favorite course,” coach Dillman said. “I think sometimes it’s in my kids’ heads that this is a tough course and they get tough mentally. And that just becomes a bigger challenge or hill to climb so I think that’s just what got the best of us today.”
Coming in fourth behind Illinois Lutheran were the Wildcats who shot 472 as a team in their first full round of the season.
Brodi Winge led Donovan with 106, Caleb Klekan shot 107, Dolton Anderson 112 and Andy Onnen added 126.
“I thought we met our expectations with the conditions,” Donovan coach Kevin Venner said. “It was very very windy out there today and today was the first time we played 18 holes this season…I thought we played well.”
Following behind Donovan were the St. Anne Cardinals who shot 483 as a squad to take fifth place.
Zeke Renyon led the Cardinals with 117, followed by Michael Savoie who shot 118. Ryan Sirois finished with 124 and Reece Curtis totaled a 134.
“They golfed like they have been,” St. Anne coach Hillary Hubert said. “So I’m glad that they were able to do it for 18 holes instead of just nine.”
Coming in last place were the Chargers who finished with a team score of 486. Tri-Point’s best golfer came from Dominic Carrera who finished as the only Charger to break 100, totaling a 98. Tyler Platz shot 108, Aaron Hughes shot 126 and Coltyn Dohe carded a 154.
“I had some pretty high hopes for us,” Tri-Point coach Jacob Carrera said. “I feel like we did some good preparation for the meet, but we struggled a little bit and so I was just trying to get them to have a good time out there. That was the main goal.”
Grace Christian also attended the meet, but they only had three golfers on the links so they failed to qualify for team scoring, two of them on the boys side. Josh Navratil and Evan Rauwolf each shot a 63.
Beecher girls golf takes down Illinois Lutheran in a two-team battle for the girls’ RVC title
The Bobcats decimated Illinois Lutheran by 61-strokes to take home this year’s RVC crown with a team score of 414.
Maddie Boley took home the medalist honors after shooting the lowest score on the links with a 94. Teammates Tori Moran finished with 97, and Madelynne Oppenhuis shot 110 and Makenzie Krupa totaled 113 round out the Bobcats with 110. Grace Christian’s Emma Haitt shot a 60.
“Given the conditions I think they met my expectations,” Beecher girls coach Kevin Martewicz said. “They were right about what their averages were overall, but it was tough conditions today with the wind and fast greens.”
