BLOOMINGTON — Kankakee’s Alejandra Cornejo was as close as could be to winning a medal at the inaugural IHSA Girls Wrestling Individual State Finals last year as a junior.

Cornejo lost by one point in the blood round, finishing in the top eight at 135 pounds. This year, she dropped down a class and did not come home empty-handed.

Cornejo had the best local finish in this year’s state meet, taking fourth at 130 on Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena. Also winning medals were Reed-Custer junior Judith Gamboa, who was fifth at 105, and Peotone junior Kiernan Farmer, who finished sixth at 155, giving the area its first three girls wrestling medalists in the second year of the IHSA Girls Wrestling Individual State Finals.

