None of the five area wrestlers who made the downstate trip to Illinois State University for the first-ever IHSA Girls Wrestling Individual State Finals will take home gold medals, but three of them have assured placement on the podium.
Kankakee's Alejandra Cornjeo won her preliminary match 4-0 over Macomb's Kelly Ladd. She lost her second-round match by tech fall to Niles West's Al Ghala M Al Radi to head to the wrestle back bracket, where a tech fall win over Batavia's Sandra Sanchez has her in the consolation semifinals Saturday morning in Class 1A's 135-pound weight class.
That's the same position Coal City's Carly Ford, who is in the consolation semifinals of the 105-pound bracket in Class 1A. She opened up with a tech fall victory over Rockridge's Annabella Guzman to advance to the quarterfinals, where she was defeated by tech fall to Collinsville's Taylor Dawson. She won her first consolation match with a tech fall over Hoffman Estates' Emmylina O'Brien to stay alive.
Wilmington's Dezirae Yanke will go down as the last wrestler standing in the legendary career or retiring coach Rob Murphy. Yanke got a tech fall win in the 155-pound Class 1A bracket over Granite City's Samir Elliott to advance to the quarterfinals, where she lost to Larkin's Giselle Ayala via tech fall. She bounced back with a tech fall victory over Fenton's Yamile Penaloze to move on in the wrestle back side of the bracket.
Kankakee's Estefany Mendez (120 pounds) and Reed-Custer's Judith Gamboa (105) each went 1-2 and were eliminated in the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.