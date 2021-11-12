Three area schools have tied atop the Illinois Central Eight Conference this season, as Coal City, Manteno and Wilmington will share the crown.
Those teams, as well as Herscher and Reed-Custer, were rewarded with multiple selections on the All-ICE team that was released Thursday.
The Panthers led the conference with four selections: senior outside hitter Tess Bottoms and a trio of juniors — outside hitter Drew Hosselton and setters/right sides Reese Eldridge and Ava Pequette.
Coal City saw a trio of players honored in senior libero Grace Norris, senior middle block Mia Rodriguez and junior setter Addyson Waliczek. Coalers coach Pam McMurtey was named the Illinois Central Eight Conference Coach of the Year.
Wilmington saw its own group of three players on the all-conference list as well in senior setter Anna Liaromatis and senior libero Leah Talley. Sophomore outside hitter Bella Reyes also was selected to the All-ICE team.
Peotone and Reed-Custer both saw a pair of players make the all-conference team. The Blue Devils' senior outside hitters Malya Sayre and Amanda Hasse were named All-ICE, as were Comets senior setter Olivia Smith and sophomore outside hitter Mackenzie Keller.
