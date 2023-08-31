KANKAKEE — Thanks to some of the familiar names on either side of the net, whether it be Kankakee seniors like Nikkel Johnson, Breanna Lamie and Mikyla Lawrence or the seasoned seniors on Bishop McNamara such as Ana Darr, Lillee Nugent and Mackenzie McCammon, the anticipation that built up ahead of Wednesday's All-City girls volleyball match between the Fightin' Irish and host Kays rose to a level not seen since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And thanks to an early surge and consistently disciplined night on the court, it was visiting McNamara who earned the rivalry win on the road with a 2-0 (25-16, 25-21) victory.

"It comes down to who takes care of the ball more — we just have to take care of our side and we’ll be fine," McNamara coach Ryan Thomas said. "All of our hitters can hit the ball well, the winning and losing just comes down to who makes less mistakes."

