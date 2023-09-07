BRADLEY — Having to grind through one All-City girls volleyball match can be mentally and physically taxing enough, but if Bradley-Bourbonnais wanted to win its 11th All-City titles in as many years, the Boilermakers were going to have to make it through two matches in as many days this week.

And after weathering an early storm for a two-set win at Kankakee Tuesday, the Boilers successfully captured All-City yet again with a 2-0 [25-19, 25-23] home win over Bishop McNamara Wednesday.

"Our goal was to make it energy-based in the school for an All-City week, so even though it’s a quick turnaround for the student-athletes, for our fans to know we’re playing Kankakee and Mac on back-to-back nights, whether home or away, brings the energy in the community," Boilers coach Leigh Reiniche said. "You could see how this place ended up tonight and it was amazing."

