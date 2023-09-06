KANKAKEE — As Bradley-Bourbonnais’ girls volleyball team officially began its quest for an 11th straight All-City title with Tuesday’s trip to Kankakee, the Boilermakers did so with much less experience than the previous few teams, something that showed early in Tuesday’s first set.

But after trailing for almost all of the first set, the Boilers were able to right the ship just in time for a 25-20 comeback win in the first set that precluded a 25-21 win in the second set and 2-0 win against the host Kays.

Bradley-Bourbonnais improved to 5-2 to start the season and 1-0 in All-City play, and the Kays fell to 3-7 and concluded their portion of the All-City season at 0-2.

