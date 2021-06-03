KANKAKEE — Kankakee track and field coach Marques Lowe knew that last year had the chance to be a memorable one for the up-and-coming girls track and field team at Kankakee before the season was taken away due to COVID-19. And a year later, some of the very same girls he expected big things from last year made it worth the wait this season, as seven Kays qualified for this year's IHSA Class 2A State Finals at Wednesday's Sectional in Kankakee.
"We’ve been training for this since the beginning of the pandemic and it really showed today, just with a lot of our athletes on how to train them and peak at the right point," Lowe said. "We call this phase the championship peak phase and they all ran their best at the right time.”
On the track, sophomore Nevaeh Lowe qualified with second-place, personal record times in the 100-meter dash (12.3 s) and 200-meter dash (25.7 s), and also advanced to state as part of the first-place 4x100-meter and 4x200-meter relay teams. With such a busy day of events, the speedy sophomore said a little faith upstairs and her love of winning kept her motivated to qualify in four events.
"I do a lot of praying so that helps me stay focused," Nevaeh Lowe said. "And just the craving of wanting to win keeps me focused and motivated.”
Both Kays relay teams were comprised of the same runners — Nevaeh Lowe, Saniah Stewart, Sydney Ramsey and Saniyah Simington. In the 4x100 race, the Kays fell behind to Normal University before a perfect baton handoff from Simington to Lowe, who then bursted past the final Normal runner, was enough to give the Kays first-place by just over half a second.
"In the beginning we weren’t as efficient as we wanted to be, so seeing them cross the line and Neveah hawk that girl was amazing," Ramsey said. "People doubted us and we beat the odds.”
The Kays' Na'Kyrah Cooks won both the long jump (5.16 meters) and triple jump (10.29 meters). Both marks were personal records for Cooks, who had never even competed in the triple jump before Wednesday.
"It doesn't get better than that," coach Lowe said of Cooks' achievement.
And the Kays will also be well-represented in the throwing department, sending qualifiers in both the shot put and discus. Micah Thomas' personal record of 10.92 meters in the shot put was good enough to win the event and Marlesia Walker took the second and final qualifying shot put slot with a distance of 32.15 meters.
Friends for more than a decade, the two have spent countless days working on their field work together, with that hard work paying off Wednesday.
"We're so supportive of each other," Thomas said. "There was so much cheering and we're both just so happy for each other."
It will be Walker's third trip to Charleston in three seasons. And after qualifying as a freshman for the first time three years ago at home, being in front of her home crowd again Wednesday tied it all together for the senior.
"For me it's such a great feeling because I've qualified for state all three years and qualified at home my freshman year," Walker said. "So to do it at home again as a senior, it's just all come full-circle."
The Kays were the only local school to send athletes to state, as Illinois Central Eight Conference schools Coal City, Herscher, Manteno and Reed-Custer were also assigned in the sectional but sent no qualfiers.
UP NEXT
This year's finals are in a new format. Rather than all three classes competing over a three-day span, with preliminary rounds and final rounds spread out, this year will see each of the state's three classes compete in totality on their own day, with the Kays competing at Eastern Illinois Friday, June 11.
"This year is all finals, so whatever heat and lane we’re in, we have to run for time ... it's gonna take some hard work, but we're peaking at the right time," coach Lowe said. "We have a great, young group of kids and I think they're ready for their moment."
