Special Mention

Sydney Bonham, Beecher; Terah Coiley, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Mady Dykstra, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Myanti Summrall, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Jeri Terrell McCullum, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Laney Bottorf, Central; Kassy Kodat, Dwight; Ella Rhodes, Iroquois West; Aniya Lewis, Kankakee; Tytiana Sutton, Kankakee; Chloe Proffitt, Manteno; Jasmin Cullum, Milford-Cissna Park; Zoe Hassett, Reed-Custer; Haven Meyer, Watseka; Raegan Gooding, Watseka

Honorable Mention

Tara Rodgers, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Claire Chinski, Herscher; Charlotte Baker, Herscher; Vivien Griffin, Iroquois West; Samantha Hartke, Iroquois West; Taleah Turner, Kankakee; Sara Schmidt, Manteno; Endya Hays, Momence; Terryn Clott, Peotone; Amelia Kuypers, Peotone; Dakotah Parr, St. Anne; Katelyn Poe, Tri-Point; Megan Martin, Watseka; Haven Maple, Watseka

