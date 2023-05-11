KANKAKEE — Kankakee girls track and field coach Marques Lowe was almost dry from the water bucket shower he and some of his athletes received after winning the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Sectional Wednesday when the waterworks came from his eyes to coincide with the words of praise that left his lips for senior sprinter Nevaeh Lowe.

"She’s one of the most talented athletes I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching," Coach Lowe said of his senior sprinter. "I’m super proud of her tenacity and being able to overcome everything she’s endured this year and just being a silent leader when we needed her to pick us up most, because she’s done most of the heavy lifting for three years."

Nevaeh Lowe, who was the first to say Wednesday that she hasn't reached the form yet that she hoped to this season, certainly reached that form in the sectional round. She ran a season-best 12.28 seconds to win the 100-meter dash and ran legs of the sectional-winning 4-by-100 and 4-by-200-meter relays to help factor into three of the Kays' eight gold medals as they won their second-straight sectional.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

