KANKAKEE — Kankakee girls track and field coach Marques Lowe was almost dry from the water bucket shower he and some of his athletes received after winning the IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Sectional Wednesday when the waterworks came from his eyes to coincide with the words of praise that left his lips for senior sprinter Nevaeh Lowe.
"She’s one of the most talented athletes I’ve ever had the pleasure of coaching," Coach Lowe said of his senior sprinter. "I’m super proud of her tenacity and being able to overcome everything she’s endured this year and just being a silent leader when we needed her to pick us up most, because she’s done most of the heavy lifting for three years."
Nevaeh Lowe, who was the first to say Wednesday that she hasn't reached the form yet that she hoped to this season, certainly reached that form in the sectional round. She ran a season-best 12.28 seconds to win the 100-meter dash and ran legs of the sectional-winning 4-by-100 and 4-by-200-meter relays to help factor into three of the Kays' eight gold medals as they won their second-straight sectional.
"This year has been a struggle and I’ve just been working hard and coming to practice determined," Nevaeh Lowe said. "I came out here with a focused mind, was determined and knew God was on my side."
It's been a busy week for the Kankakee leader, who also committed to DePaul University earlier in the week. When she went to sign her commitment in the school's gym, she was surprised with a packed house there to cheer her on, captured in a video on the Kankakee High School Athletics Facebook page that has amassed more than 70,000 views, a reciprocation of love from the same community Nevaeh Lowe has poured her heart and soul into.
"It means everything to me and my family," Nevaeh Lowe said. "I’ve dreamt of going to the collegiate level to run track and I’m just super grateful of my community…everybody's been behind me, supporting me, checking up on me, and I’m super appreciative of that."
It was sophomore sprinter Naomi Bey-Osborne who led the Kays Wednesday, taking gold medals in both the 200-meter dash (24.98 seconds) and 400-meter dash (56.85 s) and joining Lowe in the relays. But for the All-American, it was Lowe and the other Kays seniors — Saniyah Simington, Marielle King, Brooklynn Baptist and Jerika Harris — who deserved the credit for ending their home track and field careers by winning their second-straight sectional.
"Nevaeh did a lot," Bey-Osborne said. "She’s been a little rocky but regained her confidence and now she’s the one to beat.
"This was her last home meet, so she had to show out, and I love that for her," she added. "I’m gonna miss her because that is my dog."
Bey-Osborne, the defending 200-meter and 400-meter champion, said she lacked a bit of confidence as the season started, but as she remembered that she is the top dog in the state in her two solo races, her confidence has come back, leading to shattering her personal record in the 200 and setting a season record in the 400.
"This year I didn’t feel like myself," Bey-Osborne said. "It was a lack of confidence until I realized I am the one to beat and they’ve got to come through me.
"My confidence came back, and I knew I had to shut up and train."
During the regular season, the Kays only won the Manteno Invite as injuries and deaths in the families of some athletes set them back a bit, but the team has picked the right time to peak. They won another Southland Athletic Conference title last week before besting second-place Normal University by 30 points for the top spot in sectionals, 140-110.
"I think a lot of people in the state thought we lost our step a bit," Marques Lowe said. "We’ve been battling a lot this year with injuries coming from one sport to the next, some deaths in some people's families that bothered a lot of our kids.
"Watching them battle that adversity as competitors is amazing."
Much like Bey-Osborne had her coming out party as a freshman last year, Trinity Noble has done the same for the Kays this season. That party continued Wednesday, where she took second to Bey-Osborne in the 200-meter dash and third to Lowe in the 100-meter dash, and was also on the two first-place relay teams.
In total, the Kays will have 13 spots in next weekend's state meet at Eastern Illinois. In addition to their first-place finishes and Lowe's solo qualifying efforts, Aniya Lewis qualified in the sprints after taking second to Bey-Osborne in the 400. The 4-by-100 relay team was comprised of Simington, Lowe, Noble and Bey-Osborne and the 4-by-200 team was made up of Simington, Noble, fellow freshman DaMariana Tooles and Lowe. The 4-by-400 team of Lowe, Lewis, Simington and Bey-Osborne is also state-bound after taking second place (4:05.74).
While Coach Lowe was impressed with how some of his younger runners stepped up Wednesday, he couldn't help but notice the impressive effort from Simington, a sprinter who saw her chances limited last year buried behind a hearty helping of seniors ahead of her.
"When the graduating seniors left, Saniyah stepped into a role only someone with experience could have," Marques Lowe said. "She didn’t get the chance to run much last year with Jakia Autman, Saniah Stewart and Sydney Ramsey as seniors, and the fact she was able to step in this year after witnessing from the stands last year was big.
"I just have to give her props because we couldn’t be here without her."
While the Kays have buttered their bread the past couple years in sprints and sprint relays, defending state long jump champion Na'Kyrah Cooks once again proved strong in the field, winning both the long jump (5.95 meters) and triple jump (10.85 meters), breaking her own school record in the former.
Cooks said that the excitement in returning to state is just the same as it was a year ago, but after getting a taste of the title last year, the journey is also a little business-like.
"I get excited but it’s mostly business," Cooks said. "We’ve won it, so we’ve got to go for it.
"... [Winning last year] doesn’t make me feel any different way, you just have to go out and compete."
Lewis, who came into the year off of ACL surgery, also qualified in the field after taking second with a personal record in the high jump (1.60 meters). Nikkel Johnson is returning to state in both the shot put and discus. The junior tied teammate Tytiana Sutton atop the shot put leaderboard (11.38 meters) and took third in the discus (34.00 meters, personal record).
"I just had to come out and do what I need to do," Johnson said. "Coach Lowe had a talk with me that I need to just do what I need to do, try and win it and go downstate."
And as the Kays have learned this season, if they want to show that they're the best when they get down to the finals next weekend, they'll first have to convince themselves that they're still the team to beat.
"The mindset this time is to don’t ever be in fear," Bey-Osborne said. "If you want to win, you will, and if you don’t want to win, you won’t."
Area schools Coal City, Herscher and Manteno also competed at the Kankakee Sectional Wednesday, where the season ended for all three Illinois Central Eight Conference schools.
Faith Houberg's sixth-place finish in the pole vault (2.37 meters) was the Tigers' top finish on the day. Kelly O'Connor finished eighth in the 800 meters and just missed the state qualifying time after running the race in 2:28.42, a new personal record.
Coal City's Evelyn Wills was 0.1 meters shy of advancing in the high jump, finishing tied for fourth (1.45 meters). Manteno's Sara Schmidt took seventh in the 100-meter hurdles (18.28 seconds) to lead the Panthers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.