GIRLS TENNIS: Bradley-Bourbonnais sweeps Kankakee

Bradley-Bourbonnais was nothing short of dominant in its 5-0 crosstown victory against the Kays at Kankakee on Wednesday.
The Boilermakers were nearly perfect, winning both singles matches in straight sets, then doing the same in two of the three doubles matchups. They emerged with 6-0 wins in nine of the 10 sets played across the five matches.
In singles, Izzy Fritz remains undefeated on the season after picking up a 6-0, 6-0 win against Kankakee’s Gabby Dee, and Mary Henderson completed the singles sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win of her own against Maggy Ruiz.
In doubles play, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ No. 1 team of Harley Ondo and Mia Schwada defeated the Kays’ Jayla Washington and Kamise Smith 6-0, 6-0. The Kays picked up their only points of the afternoon in the No. 2 doubles match as B-B’s Danae Williams and Sydney Goering took down Tia Johnson and Angel Whiteside 6-3, 6-0.
Finally, Madi Studdard and Diya Ghandi notched a clean sweep in No. 3 doubles with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Kankakee’s Alejandra Cornejo and Estafany Mendez.
“They all have been doing the things that we’ve been practicing in their matches and getting better and better at those skills,” Bradley-Bourbonais coach Cathy Olshefski said. “I knew that we had a strong team going into the season because we have a lot of seniors, but we’ve done slightly better than I even thought we would at this point.
“Especially with [Fritz] still being undefeated at this point,” she added. “That’s really an accomplishment.”
The Boilers are 8-1 overall so far this season heading into the toughest part of their schedule where they will begin to face off with very tough SouthWest Suburban Conference foes. They’ll hope to carry their immense early-season momentum into the larger-scale tournaments that are cresting the horizon.
For Kankakee, things have gone a bit differently. The extremely young squad now has played in two matches this year, and with only one senior and two juniors, the focus is much different for head coach Tyler Prude and the Kays than it is for Olshefski’s experienced Boilermakers.
“I think things went pretty well for us. We’re a young team, and, of course, Bradley is a lot more experienced than we are, but our girls were really excited about their play, and I think they did a great job,” Prude said. “I’m very optimistic about the season even though we’re a young team. Our conference isn’t as tough as teams like Bradley, and I think we’ll match up much better against them.
“We’re very optimistic about the future. We have nine freshmen who have never played before, and even our senior is playing for the first time,” he added. “This is the largest group of girls we’ve had in a long time, and I’m looking forward to seeing where we go as we can learn the game and improve our skill as a team.”
