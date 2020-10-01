BRADLEY — History tends to repeat itself, and this year’s All-City matchup between Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara and Kankakee was no different.
Coming into the match, Bradley-Bourbonnais swept its cross-town rivals in last season’s All-City matchup. In addition, the Boilermakers also swept both McNamara and Kankakee in its individual dual matches earlier this season.
That being said, the Boilers continued to show they are the superior squad by repeating as All-City champions. They finished with 19 team points compared to the Irish’s 11 and Kankakee’s 0.
“It’s always good to win,” Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Cathy Olshefski said. “We always love to win All-City. We look forward to it, and the girls always come out and play some of their best tennis in All-City.”
The Boilermakers were led by the tournament’s top seed, Mary Henderson, who went 2-0 on the evening with a victory against teammate Alex Smith in the championship round of the singles bracket. Henderson defeated Smith in straight-sets — winning 6-1, 6-1 — to claim the individual title.
“It was kind of weird playing my teammate in the championship,” Henderson said. “I’ve played her in practice, but playing her in an actual game, [I] was nervous calling balls in and out. It was fun, though, because we are both good sports and everything.”
Henderson’s journey to the individual crown went much more smoothly than Smith’s. After getting a first-round bye, Henderson knocked off McNamara’s Savana Smith in straight-sets 6-1, 6-0. In comparison, Alex Smith faced Alejandra Cornejo, of Kankakee, in the first round, winning 6-3, 6-2, before going on to beat McNamara’s Emma Gerth 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in a third-set tiebreaker during her semifinal match.
“To have my No. 1 and No. 2 singles in the finals was more than I expected,” Olshefski said. “So, that was great to see for me that they are improving and getting better at the end of of the season.”
The doubles portion of the bracket went similarly for the Boilermakers.
The No. 1 seeded pairing of Sydney Goering and Emmerson Longtin defeated Lizzie Salerno and Mackenzie McCammon, of McNamara, in straight sets 6-1, 6-0 to advance to the championship round. No. 2 seed Jessica Vickery and Amelia Conroy then bested Danae Williams and Anna Hammes, of Bradley-Bourbonnais, in the semis 6-4, 6-4 to earn their spot in the championship round against Goering and Emmerson.
When it got to the doubles championship Goering and Longtin cemented themselves as the best duo in the area as they went on to defeat Vickery and Conroy in straight-sets, taking it 6-1, 7-5.
“I think my team concentrated really well,” Olshefski said. “And they hung in there really well throughout all their matches.”
As for the Irish, although they didn’t pull off the upset, head coach Austin Earsley was pleased to see improvement from his girls. He liked seeing his team compete better against a Boilermakers squad that beat them 5-0 earlier this season.
“It was really encouraging because I thought we worked really hard between this match and the last match we had with Bradley-Bourbonnais earlier this season,” Earsley said. “Our No.1 doubles looked fantastic. We probably had the best week of practice all year, and the returns were insane. Bradley is always talented, and their serves are always going to come fast, and we returned them back just as fast today.”
The Irish’s best individual finish during All-City came from Emma Gerth, who defeated teammate Savana Smith 6-2, 6-0 to claim third place in the consolation bracket.
Knowing how much better his team did this time around, Coach Earsley said he hopes to be even more competitive in All-City next season.
“This year, we thought we could win it,” Earsley said. “And we came pretty close, so I’m going to look to try and be competitive again next year. This is what we expected; we wanted to be really close and give Bradley a run for their money.”
Kankakee wasn’t as fortunate as Bishop McNamara in terms of competiveness. They lost both of their singles and doubles matches in the opening rounds. Nonetheless, Kankakee coach Tyler Prude was just pleased to see his girls put up a better fight.
“I was really impressed with our singles players, and I think they played much better this time around,” Prude said. “Our doubles matches were also pretty good. I think everybody kind of stepped up this time, so that’s definitely encouraging to see.”
The two best finishes for the Kays were Gabby Dee and Cornejo. Dee lost to Savana Smith 6-1,7-5, and Cornejo lost to Alex Smith 6-3, 6-2.
