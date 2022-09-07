Bradley-Bourbonnais' Maddy Miller, top, and Kankakee's Isabella Kirkpatrick vie for the lead Tuesday during the girls 200-yard individual medley event during the meet at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Maddy Miller, top, and Kankakee's Isabella Kirkpatrick vie for the lead Tuesday during the girls 200-yard individual medley event during the meet at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.
Coming into this year’s All-City meet the Bradley-Bourbonnais girls swim team knew it had a huge target on its back coming off a 2021 All-City championship where the Boilermakers wound up taking all but one individual event victory against Kankakee last season.
For this reason, despite not having the likes of Avary Tomic, Ashlynn Kelly and Kayla Bass at full strength due to various injuries or illnesses the Boilermakers overcame their health struggles by claiming a 105-61 victory against the Kays at home on Tuesday evening to begin their dual season 1-0 this fall.
“I think, on the girls side, it’s always been a competitive meet,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head swim coach Jenna Dudek said of the All-City rivalry. “... Our girls knew each race was important and they had a job to do, because we knew Kankakee was going to come hungry.”
With the help of four individual victories by seniors Samantha Tomic, Mia Mulder, Abigail Betterton and sophomore Madeline Miller, as well as a sweep all three relay events, the Boilermakers seemed to dominate the top of the leaderboard by totaling seven of the 11 event victories.
“I couldn't ask for a better outcome,” Dudek said. “Our relays always had a strong showing and so I was really impressed with that.”
Miller earned first-place in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:37.86, which was good enough to edge Kankakee’s second-place finisher Isabella Kirkpatrick by nearly four seconds. Betterton added a victory in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:01.85 while Mulder claimed her first individual win of the season with a victory in the 500-yard freestyle (5:54.24). Tomic rounded out the Boilermakers title wins with a first-place time of one minute and 6.05 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke.
“The girls knew that we were going to be down a few girls and so it kind of showed me that they were willing to accept that challenge and face the adversity,” Dudek said. “They did what they needed to do and so I was very happy with how they swam and competed.”
Bradley-Bourbonnais also swept all three relay events by claiming first-place in the 200-yard medley relay (2:06.10), 200-yard freestyle relay (1:48.67) and 400-yard freestyle relay (5:43.15).
Despite not being able to seek revenge by returning the favor with a 2022 All-City crown, Kankakee head swim coach Scott Teeters noted the biggest difference from last year’s 61-point loss to this year’s 44-point loss is the dedication from his swimmers.
“We’ve turned the corner in what our mindset is in training,” Teeters said. “So our training is more like college prep than ever before.”
The new training regime helped the Kays claim four individual victories by a pair of underclassmen and its returning junior Nora Juranich. Third-year veteran Juranich won the 50-yard freestyle (26.22 s) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:14.19) events to help pace Kankakee. Kirkpatrick won the 100-yard butterfly (1:13.47) and Lucy Guimond chipped in a win in the 200-yard freestyle (2:23.81), which was good enough for a personal-record.
“We got wins out of three different girls — two sopohmores and a junior — and so that was huge,” Teeter said. “I knew we were eventually going to run out of bodies…Bradley-Bourbonnais is good and they are going to rock it at sectionals with their relay teams.”
UP NEXT
Bradley-Boubronnais (1-0) will host Bolingbrook at 5 p.m. next Tuesday. Kankakee (0-1) will head to Shepard at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.