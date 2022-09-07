Coming into this year’s All-City meet the Bradley-Bourbonnais girls swim team knew it had a huge target on its back coming off a 2021 All-City championship where the Boilermakers wound up taking all but one individual event victory against Kankakee last season.

For this reason, despite not having the likes of Avary Tomic, Ashlynn Kelly and Kayla Bass at full strength due to various injuries or illnesses the Boilermakers overcame their health struggles by claiming a 105-61 victory against the Kays at home on Tuesday evening to begin their dual season 1-0 this fall.

“I think, on the girls side, it’s always been a competitive meet,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head swim coach Jenna Dudek said of the All-City rivalry. “... Our girls knew each race was important and they had a job to do, because we knew Kankakee was going to come hungry.”

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

