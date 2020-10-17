ORLAND PARK— The Bradley-Bourbonnais girls swim and diving team traveled north with hopes of spoiling Carl Sandburg’s senior night, but the Eagles veteran swimmers proved too much to handle for the Boilermakers as they fell to the home team 112-28.
Going into the dual meet Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Jenna Dudek knew it would be an uphill battle for the Boilermakers given how strong Sandburg’s swim team is year in and year out.
“Sandburg is a really tough team and they compete like every year,” Dudek said. “So I knew it would be tough competition and that’s why we put girls in different events. And we tried to get some of our girls their last swims in before sectionals.”
Unfortunately for the Boilermakers, they were unable to record any first-place victories on the evening. However, they still managed to obtain multiple third- and fourth-place finishes.
Sydney Quiroz got things started for Bradley-Bourbonnais in the diving portion of the meet. She took third out of nine divers with a score of 122.2 points. Lily Bruner also recorded a third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 19 seconds. And Elizabeth Nojd added a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 3 minutes, 7 seconds.
Although it wasn’t the exact type of results that Dudek wanted, she was OK with how things went because her girls were showing improvement.
“I just wanted to see my girls have fun and put everything together that they worked hard for all season,” Dudek said.
The best swimmers on the evening for the Boilermakers came from two sophomores, Sam Tomic and Abby Betterton. Tomic took fourth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.97 seconds and Betterton finished third in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6 minutes, 11.51 seconds.
“Sam Tomic really stood out with with her 57-second race in her 100-yard freestyle,” Dudek said. “That was one of her goals going into the year and so I know she came out really strong. Abby Betterton did amazing as well in her 500-yard freestyle. Both of them really stepped up tonight.”
Going forward into conference and the state series, coach Dudek will look to rely heavily on her trio of underclassmen. Mia Mulder, Tomic and Betterton have led the way for Bradley-Bourbonnais all season and so they will have to continue to do so in order for the Boilermakers to make some noise once the playoffs begin.
“Sam Tomic has been really great,” Dudek said. “Mia Mulder and Abby Betterton are our younger girls but they really stepped up tonight in their times. They really showed that their goals are still in their heads and even though they have one more meet left before sectionals, they were still able to compete tonight.”
With just the final stretch of the season left, Dudek will begin putting all her focus on preparing her girls for sectionals.
“This upcoming week, with sectionals being a week away, we are working on technique, goals and mindset and just putting forth our best effort in our last meet before an actual postseason.”
