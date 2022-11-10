More often than not individuals who make excuses as to why they cannot achieve certain goals or aspirations are due to their inability to put in the necessary amount of work or preparation.

Time and time again, individuals make nonviable excuses as to why they can’t achieve certain success, but not Bradley-Bourbonnais’ swimmers Savannah Zirbel and Leah Hurt, who are both set to compete in this year’s IHSA State Finals at FMC Natatorium on Friday and Saturday in Westmont as IHSA Athletes with Disabilities (AWD).

“Both girls definitely don’t use their disability as a crutch at all,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Jena Dudek said. “They work hard every single day and are very coachable...they never use their disability as an excuse and so I’m really proud of them in that aspect.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

Recommended for you