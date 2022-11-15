For the second year in a row Bradley-Bourbonnais sophomore Savannah Zirbel made her mark swimming on the state’s biggest stage.

After sweeping all four events — 50-yard freestyle (32.88 s), 100-yard freestyle (1:11.99), 100-yard breaststroke (1:40.79) and 200-yard freestyle (2:32.35) — offered in the Athletes with Disabilities division of last year’s State Finals at the FMC Natatorium Zirbel went on to add three more state championships to her resume in her return to this year’s IHSA State Finals at FMC Natatorium last weekend in Westmont.

“I think my performance to earn three state championships was pretty good, especially because I thought I was only going to be able to come home with two,” Zirbel said of her three state title victories.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

