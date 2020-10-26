LOCKPORT — Despite going up against some powerhouse swimming programs like Lincoln-Way East in Saturday’s IHSA Sectional meet at Lockport High School, both the Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais girls swimming and diving teams managed to put together some of its best swims of the season.
Kankakee took home the best finish locally with an eighth-place finish with 35 team points meanwhile Bradley-Bourbonnais 11th with 5.5 team points. Neither team came close to first-place finisher Lincoln-Way East who scored 194 points. However, both schools made do by setting multiple season and lifetime-best swims.
“Honestly we knew it was going to be tough because a lot of the same teams that we competed against in the dual meets in the regular season were here today, so we knew the competition was going to be severely difficult,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Jena Dudek said. “However, our girls persevered and we had 11 personal season bests from our girls, so again, that’s incredible in my mind regardless of what place we finished.”
Kankakee head coach Scott Teeters vocalized similarly to Dudek after his team finished with seven swimmers who swam a lifetime-best.
“My expectations were to just race, have fun and do best times,” Teeters said. “And we checked all three of those today.”
Kays turn heads at sectionals
There is no doubt that Teeters couldn’t be more proud or happy with how his team performed at the sectional meet. With the exception of its star swimmer, Tess Richey who holds two-school records, Kankakee had all of its swimmers swim their lifetime-bests.
“That was great, 100% best times,” Teeters said. “We won a bunch of heats, almost all that we raced in. And then the other thing is that more importantly we moved up some team slots.”
Richey led the way for the Kankakee collecting 31 of its 35 total team points. She took fifth-place in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.84), fourth-place in the 100-yard freestyle (55.12 seconds) and fifth in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing in 25.40 seconds.
In addition to Richey’s success, the Kays finished with seven additional swimmers who swam their lifetime-best. Alina Miles set her lifetime best in the 200-yard individual medley (2:34.89), 500-yard freestyle (6:11.22) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:18.75). Nora Juranich followed suit with her best times in the 100-yard butterfly (1:10.84) and 200-yard individual medley (2:31.70). Hop Ryleigh also set a lifetime-best in the 100-yard butterfly (1:17.15), followed by Cali Olshefski in the 500-yard freestyle (6:14.59), Maggie Bresnahan in the 200-yard freestyle (2:27.96), Summer Olshefski in the 100-yard backstroke (1:05.79) and Waverly Martinez in the 50-yard freestyle (27.27) and 100-yard freestyle (1:00.60).
“Here’s the really cool part,” Teeters said. “The other coaches have recognized how well our team did and so we got invited to go compete against some of the top-tier teams next season, which in the coaching world that means you’re moving up.”
Boilers set 11 personal season bests
Although Bradley-Bourbonnais only scored 5.5 points as a team, coach Dudek didn’t find much to be bitter about. Instead, she was focused on her team’s ability to reach new heights.
“If we are improving we are doing the right thing and I know a lot of girls accomplished their season goals this year and today,” Dudek said. “So that’s all I can ask for.”
In the Boilermakers’ defeat, 11 Bradley-Bourbonnais swimmers were able to record personal and season bests.
Sam Tomic (2:06.78) and Ava Tomic (2:14.85) each set personal season bests in their 200-yard freestyle. Hannah Hudgins did the same in her 200-yard individual medley, finishing in two minutes and 46 seconds. Sydney Kane and Abby Betterton followed suit with personal season bests in the 50-yard freestyle. Kane finished in 26.58 seconds and Betterton followed right behind with 26.86 seconds. Betterton also set her best mark in the 100-yard freestyle as well finishing in 58.86 seconds. Lily Burner set her best mark in the 100-yard butterfly by completing the race in one minute and 14.56 seconds. Mia Mulder cut five seconds in her 500-yard freestyle to record her season best with a time of 5 minutes and 48.61 seconds. Sam Tomic recorded her best finish of the season in her 100-yard backstroke with a time of one minute and 7.03 seconds. And finally, both Lani Develder (1:19.67) and Burner (1:21.63) set their best times in the 100-yard breaststroke.
All in all, it was a good day to be a Boilermaker swimmer. Coach Dudek was proud to see her team compete hard and achieve all the goals and times her squad set out at the beginning of the season.
“I think our takeaway from today is that we just build on what we did here today,” Dudek said. “And we tackle it next year. So it was a great season and I couldn’t have asked for a better year even under these crazy circumstances.
“We persevered, we reached our goals, we achieved them and set them and we kicked butt today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!