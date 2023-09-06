Daily Journal staff report

There was no stopping Bradley-Bourbonnais from taking its All-City championship swim meet against Kankakee despite the Boilermakers introducing 10 new freshmen on varsity and being under new leadership, with Ashley Porter taking over head coaching duties for former head coach Jenna Dudek.

Bradley-Bourbonnais opened the meet by winning six of the first seven events before going on to earn a 104-64 victory, with freshman Madeline Folk leading the way with four total victories, including two individual wins in the 200-yard individual medley (2:26.79) and 100-yard freestyle (59.70 s) events.

