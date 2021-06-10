The IHSA kicked off its annual girls track and field state championships on Thursday down in Charleston, Illinois, where hundreds of IHSA Class 1A student-athletes competed at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field, including six local schools - Beecher, Bishop McNamara, Dwight, Momence, Watseka and Wilmington - who sent individuals and relay teams, with five individual student-athletes finding themselves on the podiums in their respective races and field events.
Wilmington secures a trio on the podium
The Wildcats sent down three individuals to state - Kate McCann, Chloe Proffitt and Alyssa Ohlund - and all three of them managed to secure spots on the podium.
Proffitt ran wild in her first state campaign as a sophomore by securing bronze in the 1600-meter distance race with a time of five minutes and 24.79 seconds, which was just 1.5 seconds off of second-place and less than 20 seconds behind the leader. Her incredible time was also good enough to best her own school record that she previously set by a mere seven seconds.
“She broke her own school record by seven seconds,” said Wildcat coach Taylor Riccolo. “So we were all over-the-moon happy for her that she got third-place.”
Her teammate Alyssa Ohlund also managed to take a third-place finish in the high jump with a distance of 1.60-meters, which was good enough for a personal record.
Kate McCann also placed in the top-ten in the long jump with a distance of 5.18-meters as well as a 15th-place finish in the 100-meter dash, totaling a time of 12.94 seconds, which was her personal best in the sprint.
“It was great to see because these girls have worked their butts off all season despite it being a shortened season,” Ricollo siad. “We were just proud of them making it to state, but then for all three of them being able to come home with medals it just sealed the season even more, making it a great one.”
Beecher’s Boley secures best finish in school history
None have done better down at state for the Beecher Bobcats than what Maddie Boley accomplished on Thursday evening. After reaching state in her freshman and sophomore seasons, Boley didn’t have the chance to out-do herself in her junior year due to COVID-19, but when she got down to Charleston for her last hurrah, Boley managed to make the most of it by securing a third-place finish in discus with a distance of 38.26-meters.
The bronze finish helped the Monmouth University commit and current senior secure the only top-three finish in state in school history, doing so in front of her entire Bobcats coaching staff as well as her throwing coach from the Fighting Scots.
“All of us are extremely proud of Boley for taking third in discus,” said Bobcat Nathan Swanson. “She was seeded fourth and beat the placement by one and got third.”
In addition to taking third in discus, Boley also tallied a 12th-place finish in shot put with a distance of 11.28-meters.
“This year was by far her best performance down at state,” Swanson said. “Her throwing coach at Monmouth College and the rest of our coaching staff is extremely proud of seeing her progress not only throughout her four-year career, but also in the state series.”
Watseka’s Parsons shows Warrior spirit with a podium finish
For Watseka senior Kinzie Parsons, getting one last shot at state was all about soaking up the moment.
Being a former state competitor in her sophomore year for both discus and shot put Parsons just wanted to go out there and do better than her first go around where she finished in the mid-20s two seasons ago. And luckily for her, she did just that by recording a 10th-place finish in discus with a distance of 34.67-meters and a 22nd-place finish in shot put with a distance of 9.91-meters.
“I knew there was a lot riding on this since it was my last go around being a senior,” Parsons said. “At state I just wanted to do the best I could and have fun since I knew I wouldn’t be able to come back ever again. So I lived in the moment and did my best and took home 10th.”
Although Parsons noted that she threw right around her average in both events, the senior thrower couldn’t help but feel alright given she left it all out on the track.
“I was a little disappointed, but I just pushed through it and realized that I did the best that I could and in the end it was all good,” Parsons said.
Other non-podium finishes
Bishop McNamara’s Shelby Corbett took 11th-place in the 300-meter hurdles (50.17 seconds), followed by Halie Nugent with a 12th-place finish in the 200-meter dash (26.49 seconds) and Evita Martinez who took 24th in the 800-meter dash (2:39.42). The Irish relay team of Jade Baker, Madison Hamilton, Addie Langelett and Ellen Latham secured 22nd-place in both the 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relay races. Momence’s Briyanee Shoven took 18th in the 200-meter dash meanwhile Dwight’s Meghan Scott also took an 18th-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. The Trojans relay squad of Scott, Kassy Kodat, Koli Croy and Kayla Kodat managed a 25th-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.