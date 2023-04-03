HERSCHER — Fresh off of a busy weekend at the Urbana Tournament, where they played three games over the weekend to the tune of a 2-1 record, the Herscher girls soccer team self-admittedly took a little while to get going in Monday's home matchup with Bradley-Bourbonnais.

But once the Tigers (7-1) got going, they were tough to tame, scoring five goals in 20 minutes of game time to run away with a 7-1 win over the Boilermakers (1-5).

"My legs were super sore so it was hard to get my legs going and our passes were a bit off, but we started to pick it up in the second half," senior striker Macey Moore, who had her third hat trick of the season, said. "And it showed in the score."

