Special Mention

Morgan Magruder, Beecher; Zamara Killis, Beecher; Lillee Nugent, Bishop McNamara; Kennedy Hall, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Kendall Filanowicz, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Messi Sherrod, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Jocelyn Zettegren, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Addyson Mellen, Coal City; Tessa Smolkavich, Herscher; Brooke King, Herscher; Aiyanna Lopez, Kankakee; Adeline Graffeo, Peotone; Caelan Cole, Reed-Custer; Ella Banas, Wilmington

Honorable Mention

Abi Fernandez, Beecher; Ella Langellier, Bishop McNamara; Lydia Nugent, Bishop McNamara; Mady Dykstra, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Hailey Brady, Bradley-Bourbonnais; Melody Hamerla, Coal City; Emma Haugen, Herscher; Mia Robbins, Manteno; Taylin Pippenger, Reed-Custer; Laci Newbrough, Reed-Custer; Alaina Clark, Wilmington; Dez Yanke, Wilmington; Haley Dempsay, Wilmington

Recommended for you