MANTENO — The Manteno girls soccer team couldn’t have asked for a better confidence booster heading into its IHSA Class 1A Sectional Quarterfinal game against Peotone later this week than the one the team gave itself Tuesday.
Coming off a four-game losing streak, with the previous three matches being decided by one goal, the Panthers went out and completely dominated their IHSA Class 1A Sectional Preliminary postseason match against Momence by securing a 12-0 shutout victory over the Redskins at home.
“We needed this win because we went into our last game against Streator with a must-win mentality and we played a really good game, but we came out on the losing end of it by one goal,” said Panthers coach Justin Emerson. “So to be able to start the postseason with a win like this is good for us to get that confidence going into a good opponent in Peotone who’s already beaten us twice.
“Hopefully we can use today’s momentum to give us some success on Friday against the Blue Devils.”
Playing a relatively young and inexperienced Momence squad, the Panthers erupted for 10 first-half goals, including five in the first 20 minutes of play. Nicole Stevens put Manteno on the scoreboard early on before Katherine Gaffney slashed the Redskins defense for three-straight goals to secure a hat-trick and help Manteno gain an early 4-0 lead around the 20-minute mark of the first half.
“It was exciting to record a hat-trick today because I was sidelined to injury for most of the season this year,” Gaffney said. “I was proud of how my team responded to our current losing streak.”
Shortly after, Kira Grisham and Hailey Johns added one more score each to put the game out of reach with around 10 minutes left in the first half before the Panthers decided to add three more scores before halftime, giving Manteno a commanding 10-0 lead at the break. The 10 first-half goals by the Panthers were nearly half of the amount of goals (21 goals) Manteno scored all season in 15 regular season matches.
“It was good to see the ball actually get to the back of the net,” Emerson said. “The past couple of weeks defensively we have been pretty good, but we have just been struggling in the attacking third.
“Today was an opportunity to work on some things in the attacking third and I felt like we did that.
The gigantic lead by the Panthers forced the second half to be cut short to just 20 minutes of action. And in that shortened second half, Manteno managed to get the entire team involved which allowed for Julia Deveney and Riley Stroud to put the finishing touches on the Redskins season by scoring the second half’s only two goals late into the second half.
“What impressed me most about today is that we had a lot of people contribute with goals today,” Emerson said. “It wasn’t Savanah Baeza or Midori Dotson, who didn’t play today, going out and scoring two or three goals each like we’ve had in the past with our goals. Instead we were able to spread it around a little bit and get people on the score sheet who have not necessarily gotten on the scoreboard this season.”
As for Momence and its head coach Elizabeth McLaughlin, the Redskins plan to use this turbulent season as experience for the year’s to come.
“This season was definitely a building year,” said McLaughlin. “We’ve got a great group of freshmen who came in and we are looking forward to how they respond next season.”
STAT BOOK
Gaffney led the Panthers with a hat-trick and an assist. Lydnsey Greenquist and Nicole Stevens added two more scores each and Grisham, Johns, Baeza, Deveney, and Stroud all chipped in one goal each. Maya Moraga and Grisham led in the assist department, tallying two each. And Mia Robbins pitched a shutout behind the net, totaling one save.
UP NEXT
Manteno will travel to Peotone to face the Blue Devils in the IHSA Class 1A Peotone Sectional Quarterfinals on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
