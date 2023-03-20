Soccer File Art
Daily Journal/File

KANKAKEE — Bishop McNamara's girls soccer team, which has 16 freshmen and sophomores on its 21-girl roster, may be younger than it was a season ago, the program's first since the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the lead up to Monday's season opener at Kankakee, coach Chuck Goranson saw his team much more comfortable as the season kicked off.

That allowed the Fightin' Irish to start their season in style Monday, with seven different players finding the back of the net in an 11-2 All-City victory that Goranson hopes is just the start of things to come with a young core.

"They came in knowing a little bit of what my expectations were and they were ready to start the season from day one," Goranson said of his team. "The weather hasn’t been ideal for anyone to get as much training in as we would like, but we had a lot of great participation in the preseason.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

