BRADLEY — Athletically, Camille Kuntz has been having quite the senior season.

The Bishop McNamara three-sport athlete helped lead the volleyball and girls basketball teams to regional championships during the fall and winter seasons, and after Tuesday night, she’s now the captain for the girls soccer team that made school history.

Eight days after defeating Kankakee in the first leg of this year’s All-City series, the Fightin’ Irish traveled to Bradley-Bourbonnais Tuesday night and defeated the Boilermakers 4-2 to give the school its first-ever All-City championship in girls soccer.

Mason Schweizer

